Brad Guzan starts new role with Atlanta United

Brad Guzan’s next chapter in professional soccer has started with Atlanta United, where he hopes to learn more about the business and technical sides of running an MLS franchise. Guzan, who retired after the 2025 season as the Five Stripes’ all-time leader in appearances, will be known as club ambassador and sporting adviser. He will report to chief soccer officer Chris Henderson. Guzan started last week.

Guzan’s role isn’t one like that of former professional athletes such as Carlos Bocanegra, who was hired as Atlanta United’s technical director and ran the sporting side for several years, or Matt Ryan, who recently was hired as the Falcons’ president of football. Guzan will be learning rather than making decisions, though his perspective is among the skills he will be expected to provide. Guzan completed a master’s degree in director of football from the University of East London through the Global Institute of Sport, so he brings education in addition to his experience. RELATED Atlanta United signs Adrian Gill as its third signing of the offseason Guzan’s curriculum will include player recruitment, scouting, data and analytics and youth development. “At the end of last season, it was, ‘How do I stay involved in the game? How do I stay involved with the club?’” Guzan said. “If there’s an opportunity for me to be able to help in any way I can and use my experience, then I certainly want to do that. It was a bit of a no-brainer in terms of being able to learn and kind of see how the other side of the fence, what it looks like.” Guzan said he had conversations about other opportunities. He will be able to continue doing TV work, should there be opportunities. Guzan will continue to do work in the community for the club.

Guzan was a professional player for 20 years. He’s seen a lot from playing for two MLS teams to his years in England with different clubs. He said he’s excited to see how all of the pieces of a franchise come together to result in a “professional football club.”

Guzan joked that his biggest weakness in his new role is learning the technology, such as organizing his calendar. Data and analytics are something else that Guzan said he will need to learn. He said he has more of an old-school eye-test approach toward using that information for scouting and reviewing performances. Guzan said he does think that his experience could be helpful. Guzan stressed that, should he work with the personnel department on acquisitions, he doesn’t have the answers for why Atlanta United succeeded in its first three years with three trophies and why it hasn’t in its past six. He will share his experience if asked, though. “You’re getting the perspective of a former player, someone that’s been here from the beginning, from Year 1, someone that understands Atlanta United and where this club can be, and where we want to get back to.” Known for his loudness as a player, Guzan said he will have to learn to take a softer approach when communicating. “There’s obviously different rules that you have to play by, as opposed to just yelling at someone who’s standing in front of you, maybe not doing their job on the field,” he said.