Atlanta United

World Cup analysis: Winners and losers

Here’s a look at the hardest and easiest draws from Friday’s event.
United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino (center) speaks to Gil Reyna during the second half of an international friendly soccer game against Uruguay on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (Jason Behnken/AP)
United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino (center) speaks to Gil Reyna during the second half of an international friendly soccer game against Uruguay on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (Jason Behnken/AP)
By
1 hour ago

Imagine fighting for four years to qualify for a World Cup only to find out you have to try get past France, and then Norway with Erling Haaland.

Such is the challenge facing Senegal, no slouch, and a playoff winner of Bolivia, Iraq or Suriname.

That Group, I, was put together during Friday’s draw at the Kennedy Center.

It is, to use the done-to-death phrase trotted out for all tournaments featuring podded multiple teams, the Group of Death.

RELATED
Hey FIFA, Atlanta says it’s ready for the World Cup

More on the three qualified teams:

France

Region: UEFA

Previous appearances: 16

Best finish: Winners, 1998 and 2018

FIFA rank: 3

Nickname: The Blues (Les Bleus)

Colors: Blue, white and red

Manager: Didier Deschamps

Key players: Striker Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), winger Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), fullback Jules Koundé (Barcelona)

-

Norway

Region: UEFA

Previous appearances: Three

Best finish: Round of 16, 1938,1988

FIFA rank: 29

Nickname: Red, white and blue (Røde, Hvite, Blå), Landslaget (national team)

Colors: Red, white and blue

Manager: Ståle Solbakken

Key players: Striker Erling Haaland (Manchester City), striker Alexander Sørloth (Atletico Madrid), midfielder Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

-

Senegal

Region: CAF

Previous appearances: Three

Best finish: Quarterfinals (2022)

FIFA rank: 19

Nickname: The Lions of Teranga (Les Lions de la Téranga)

Colors: Red, yellow and green

Manager: Pape Thiaw

Key players: Winger Sadio Mané (Al-Nassr), striker Nicolas Jackson (Bayern Munich), defender Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal)

RELATED
U.S. gets good World Cup draw; Atlanta gets great possibilities

Second toughest group

Group L, featuring England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama, will be fun to watch.

England features some of the world’s best players, led by striker Harry Kane, and may have the depth to compete for the championship. Croatia, led by Luka Modric, has been a world power for years and has the coolest, checkerboard kits.

Ghana, as any U.S. soccer fan has learned, is always a tough out in international tournament. The same is true of Panama.

England

Region: UEFA

Previous appearances: 19

Best finish: Won, 1966

FIFA rank: 4

Nickname: Three Lions

Colors: White, red and blue

Manager: Thomas Tuchel

Key players: Striker Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), midfielder Declan Rice (Arsenal), winger Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

-

Croatia

Region: UEFA

Previous appearances: Six

Best finish: Third, 2022

FIFA rank: 10

Nickname: Checkered Ones (Kockasti), Blazers (Vatreni)

Colors: Red and white

Manager: Zlatko Dalic

Key players: Midfielder Luka Modric (A.C. Milan), defender Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), striker Franjo Ivanovic (Benfica)

-

Ghana

Region: CAF

Previous appearances: 5

Best finish: Quarterfinals, 2010

FIFA rank: 72

Nickname: Black Stars

Colors: Red, yellow and green

Manager: Otto Addo

Key players: Winger Jordan Ayew (Leicester City), winger Mohammed Kudus (Tottenham Hotspur), midfielder Thomas Partey (Villarreal)

-

Panama

Region: CONCACAF

Previous appearances: One

Best finish: Group stage

FIFA rank: 30

Nickname: The Canal Men (Los Canaleros)

Colors: Red and white

Manager: Thomas Christiansen

Key players: Midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla (UNAM), midfielder Anibal Godoy (San Diego), midfielder César Yanis (Cobresal)

RELATED
Getting to know the World Cup teams

Third toughest group

Group F, featuring Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia and a playoff winner.

Netherlands churn out talent year after year, though it still has just a 1988 UEFA Championship for its riches. Japan is disciplined. Tunisia has grit.

Netherlands

Region: UEFA

Previous appearances: 11

Best finish: Runners-up, 1974, 1978 and 2010

FIFA rank: 7

Nickname: The Orange (Oranje, from the House of Orange-Nassau)

Colors: Orange and white

Manager: Ronald Koeman

Key players: Defender Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), midfielder Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), forward Memphis Depay (Corinthians)

-

Japan

Region: AFC

Previous appearances: Seven

Best finish: Round of 16, 2002, 2010, 2018, 2022

FIFA rank: 18

Nickname: Samurai Blue (サムライ・ブルー)

Colors: Blue and white

Manager: Hajime Moriyasu

Key players: Midfielder Wataru Endo (Liverpool), midfielder Takumi Minamino (Monaco) defender Ko Itakura (Ajax).

-

Tunisia

Region: CAF

Previous appearances: Six

Best finish: Group stage

FIFA rank: 40

Nickname: Eagles of Carthage (نسور قرطاج)

Colors: Red and white

Manager: Sami Trabelsi

Key players: Midfielder Ferjani Sassi (Al Gharafa), midfielder Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Al Ahly), striker Elias Saad (Augsburg)

RELATED
Group wants safeguards for immigrants, workers and the unhoused at World Cup

Easiest group(s)

That would be a tie between Group B, led by Canada, and Group D, led by the U.S.

Canada’s group features Qatar, Switzerland and a playoff winner. None in the group are ranked higher than 17th by FIFA.

The U.S. group also features Paraguay, Australia and a playoff winner. The U.S., at 14th, is the group’s highest-ranked team.

Looking at Group D:

Canada

Region: CONCACAF

Previous appearances: Two

Best finish: Group stage

FIFA rank: 27

Nickname: Les Rouges

Colors: Red and white

Manager: Jesse Marsch

Key players: Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota), midfielder Stephen Eustáquio (Porto), striker Jonathan David (Juventus)

-

Switzerland

Region: UEFA

Previous appearances: 12

Best finish: Quarterfinals, 1934, 1938, 1954

FIFA rank: 17

Nickname: National team (Nati), Red Crosses (Rossocrociati), A-team

Colors: Red and white

Manager: Murat Yakin

Key players: Defender Ricardo Rodriguez (Real Betis), midfielder Granit Xhaka (Sunderland), striker Breel Embolo (Rennes)

-

Qatar

Region: AFC

Previous appearances: One

Best finish: Group stage

FIFA rank: 51

Nickname: The Maroons (العنابي)

Colors: Maroon and white

Manager: Julen Lopetegui

Key players: Striker Akram Afif (Al Sadd), striker Almoez Ali (Al-Duhail), midfielder Abdulaziz Hatem (Al Rayyan)

And looking at Group D:

United States

Region: CONCACAF

Previous appearances: 11

Best finish: Quarterfinals, 2002

FIFA rank: 14

Nickname: Stars and stripes

Colors: Red, white and blue

Manager: Mauricio Pochettino

Key players: Winger Christian Pulisic (A.C. Milan), midfielder Weston McKennie (Juventus), Folarin Balogun (Monaco)

-

Paraguay

Region: CONMEBOL

Previous appearances: Eight

Best finish: Quarterfinals, 2010

FIFA rank: 39

Nickname: White and red (La Albirroja)

Colors: White, red and blue

Manager: Gustavo Alfaro

Key players: Defender Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras), midfielder Miguel Almirón (Atlanta United), forward Angel Romero (Corinthians)

-

Australia

Region: AFC

Previous appearances: Six

Best finish: Round of 16, 2006, 2022

FIFA rank: 26

Nickname: Socceroos

Colors: Green and yellow

Manager: Tony Popovic

Key players: Winger Sam Livera (Middlesbrough), winger Nestory Irankunda (Watford), midfielder Patrick Yazbek (Nashville)

RELATED
The expansion to 48 teams could produce World Cup magic

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

More Stories

The Latest

APTOPIX Spain Bulgaria WCup Soccer

Spain highlights Atlanta’s World Cup matches

51m ago

Getting to know the World Cup teams

U.S. gets good World Cup draw; Atlanta gets great possibilities

Keep Reading

Getting to know the World Cup teams

Paris Saint-Germain tops Bayern Munich in Club World Cup

The expansion to 48 teams could produce World Cup magic

Featured

US-NEWS-GA-TRUMP-PROBE-POLLWORKERS-ABA
OPINION

The 2020 election interference case is gone, but it can’t be forgotten

Officials to install opioid reversal kits in Georgia’s public schools

Odom-led comeback nets Conference USA championship for Kennesaw State