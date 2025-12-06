Atlanta United World Cup analysis: Winners and losers Here’s a look at the hardest and easiest draws from Friday’s event. United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino (center) speaks to Gil Reyna during the second half of an international friendly soccer game against Uruguay on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (Jason Behnken/AP)

Imagine fighting for four years to qualify for a World Cup only to find out you have to try get past France, and then Norway with Erling Haaland. Such is the challenge facing Senegal, no slouch, and a playoff winner of Bolivia, Iraq or Suriname.

That Group, I, was put together during Friday's draw at the Kennedy Center. It is, to use the done-to-death phrase trotted out for all tournaments featuring podded multiple teams, the Group of Death. More on the three qualified teams: France Region: UEFA

Previous appearances: 16

Best finish: Winners, 1998 and 2018 FIFA rank: 3 Nickname: The Blues (Les Bleus) Colors: Blue, white and red Manager: Didier Deschamps

Key players: Striker Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), winger Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), fullback Jules Koundé (Barcelona) - Norway Region: UEFA Previous appearances: Three Best finish: Round of 16, 1938,1988

FIFA rank: 29 Nickname: Red, white and blue (Røde, Hvite, Blå), Landslaget (national team) Colors: Red, white and blue Manager: Ståle Solbakken Key players: Striker Erling Haaland (Manchester City), striker Alexander Sørloth (Atletico Madrid), midfielder Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

- Senegal Region: CAF Previous appearances: Three Best finish: Quarterfinals (2022) FIFA rank: 19

Nickname: The Lions of Teranga (Les Lions de la Téranga) Colors: Red, yellow and green Manager: Pape Thiaw Key players: Winger Sadio Mané (Al-Nassr), striker Nicolas Jackson (Bayern Munich), defender Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal) Second toughest group Group L, featuring England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama, will be fun to watch.

England features some of the world’s best players, led by striker Harry Kane, and may have the depth to compete for the championship. Croatia, led by Luka Modric, has been a world power for years and has the coolest, checkerboard kits. Ghana, as any U.S. soccer fan has learned, is always a tough out in international tournament. The same is true of Panama. England Region: UEFA Previous appearances: 19 Best finish: Won, 1966

FIFA rank: 4 Nickname: Three Lions Colors: White, red and blue Manager: Thomas Tuchel Key players: Striker Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), midfielder Declan Rice (Arsenal), winger Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

- Croatia Region: UEFA Previous appearances: Six Best finish: Third, 2022 FIFA rank: 10

Nickname: Checkered Ones (Kockasti), Blazers (Vatreni) Colors: Red and white Manager: Zlatko Dalic Key players: Midfielder Luka Modric (A.C. Milan), defender Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), striker Franjo Ivanovic (Benfica) -

Ghana Region: CAF Previous appearances: 5 Best finish: Quarterfinals, 2010 FIFA rank: 72 Nickname: Black Stars

Colors: Red, yellow and green Manager: Otto Addo Key players: Winger Jordan Ayew (Leicester City), winger Mohammed Kudus (Tottenham Hotspur), midfielder Thomas Partey (Villarreal) - Panama Region: CONCACAF