Georgia Tech Who does Georgia Tech turn to at quarterback in 2026? A look at the Yellow Jackets’ options with or without backup Aaron Philo. Georgia Tech quarterback Graham Knowles (center) gets off a pass during the second half against Gardner-Webb on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. The pass, Knowles' only attempt of the season, went for an 84-yard yard touchdown to Dean Patterson. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

It was assumed, before the start of this week anyway, that Georgia Tech’s quarterback group in 2026 would be fronted by Aaron Philo. That assumption appears to have been made in haste. With Tuesday’s news that Philo may not be with the Yellow Jackets this month at they prepare for the Pop-Tarts Bowl against BYU on Dec. 27, and the added wrinkle that Philo may enter the NCAA’s transfer portal Jan. 2, Tech could very much be starting a new and different era behind center come January.

Philo ended his prep career as one of the most prolific passers in Georgia high school football history. He came to Tech in January 2024 and bided his time as King's backup through the '24 and '25 seasons. But Philo showed glimpses of what's to come by leading the Jackets to a last-minute win over North Carolina State in 2024 and throwing for nearly 400 yards in a 2025 win over Gardner-Webb. Former Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and coach Brent Key consistently have been high on what the future holds for the Prince Avenue Christian School graduate.

“Philo is proving that he can go into game and tough situations and go deliver the football,” Faulkner said in July. “Some of the biggest situations, all of last year, he was able to go in and win games. You saw what he did when his number was called.”

Graham Knowles After not seeing the field and redshirting in 2024, Knowles finally got to throw a collegiate pass Sept. 6 in the home opener against Gardner-Webb. That one pass went to wide receiver Dean Patterson for an 84-yard touchdown and gave Knowles a somewhat humorous passer rating of 1,135. Knowles (6-foot-7, 230 pounds) graduated from Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas, where he threw for 3,195 yards and 21 touchdowns while completing 73% of his passes as a senior. He was a three-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite. "I think it's a perfect example of trusting the process," Tech quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke said in August. "When you talk about a guy that came in as a true freshman, it's hard — especially in our offense, with all the volume that we have — for any young guy to come in and grasp that right away. There's no substitute for experience. And what you see in terms of when he first arrived to today, it's night and day. You look at just his first spring compared to his second spring, and you can see the jump that he made." Grady Adamson A 6-foot-2, 215-pound freshman, Adamson redshirted this season after arriving from Edmond, Oklahoma, where he graduated from Deer Creek High School. Adamson threw for 7,646 yards and 84 touchdowns during his prep career. He was the second commitment toward Tech's 2025 signing class and was considered a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite.

Cole Bergeron On Dec. 1, Bergeron backed off his previous commitment to Virginia Tech and then signed with Georgia Tech four days later. A 6-foot-4, 210-pound native of Louisiana, Bergeron threw for more than 2,700 yards his senior season and completed 27 touchdown throws. "The stability of the program is No. 1," Bergeron told KATC-TV about his signing with Georgia Tech. "Coach Key is going to be there for a good while. He's a great coach. And coach Weinke stayed true to the process. He recruited me since May and never stopped calling or texting. It's good to go to a place where you're really wanted." The transfer market According to 247Sports, already more than 50 quarterbacks in Division I (Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision) plan to transfer this offseason. Could Key look to free agency to find his starting QB in 2026? King, after all, was a transfer from Texas A&M going into the 2023 season. Key also signed Zach Gibson, out of Akron, to the '23 roster.