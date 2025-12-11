Walt Weiss talks Braves’ new-look coaching staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Braves have almost an entirely new coaching staff under manager Walt Weiss, a significant change after so many fruitful years of continuity.
Weiss, who was promoted to succeed Brian Snitker following the club’s monthlong managerial search, spoke highly of his new-look group when asked about the individuals during his media availability at the winter meetings Tuesday.
“Really good staff,” Weiss said. “Look, we had a really good staff, and I think it took some of these guys being available for those changes to happen, you know what I mean? I think everyone was very comfortable with the staff coming back. But there were some guys who became available that were really enticing, and we ended up getting them in the fold.
“But (president of baseball operations) Alex (Anthopoulos) and I talked a lot through all that. And it’s not easy putting together a staff. There’s a lot to think about. There’s a lot of boxes that have to be checked, and there’s several people that have to check all those boxes, when you’re looking at candidates.
“The game is a lot more collaborative now, as we know. The days of the manager just naming his staff like 40 years ago, 30 years ago, those days are over. And rightfully so, because there’s so many people involved in the day-to-day now. The guys upstairs. Alex’s team. The game-planning stuff. So, the people we bring in have to fit the entire group.”
Here’s what Weiss specifically said about several of the team’s new hires:
On pitching coach Jeremy Hefner:
“He’s a sharp guy, man. I think the sweet spot in this game — we’re in the age of information and analytics and technology — is the guy or the guys that have feel, that have done it and understand the tech, understand the info, know how to use it. And Hefner’s the poster child for that. Really good feel. Pitched in the big leagues. He’s worked his way to the top. He’s dealt with — he’s been in one of the biggest markets, dealt with Hall of Famers, some pretty big personalities. And everybody raves about him.
“The thing that makes me feel good as a manager, every time we announced one of those coaching hires, my phone blew up from people who knew him, said, ‘Wow, you guys are putting together an unbelievable staff.’ So that’s very reassuring.”
On first base coach Antoan Richardson:
“Once a guy like Antoan became available, things changed. I saw the impact he had with the Mets. I think they were 30th in sprint speed and fifth in stolen bases. That math doesn’t add up unless you have somebody that’s making a big difference, and that was Antoan. We feel like there’s some low-hanging fruit there with our club, not that we’re built to do that necessarily, especially once (outfielder) Ronald (Acuña Jr.) stopped running last year when he was playing a little more careful.
“But there’s some opportunity there to create some things on the offensive end. And I think Antoan is really going to help that. He’s passionate about it. I think he’s going to get our guys to be passionate about it. So that’s an exciting hire, and that’s an exciting part of our club that I think there’s some low-hanging fruit there.”
On bench coach Tony Mansolino:
“I’m really excited about Tony. He’s here (in Orlando) with me. Him and Hef came so we can spend some time together. I’ve got a little history with Tony, and I know his dad really well and coached with his dad, Doug Mansolino. Doug worked for us. He was like a senior adviser in player development for the Braves. Of course, I was on the other side of the field from him throughout my career a lot when he was a coach.
“I know Doug really well. I know Tony some. But Tony’s got a sharp mind. He’s impressive well beyond his years. I know he’s not a young guy (43). Compared to me (62) he is, but who isn’t? But he’s an impressive guy. And he sat in that seat (as an interim manager last season for Baltimore). I do think there’s some value there for a bench coach. It doesn’t mean everything, but it means something. And he’s got really good baseball eyes. He’s got a good baseball mind. We’ve had really good conversation already. So he’s going to work with our infielders, along with Tony Diaz.
“I was in a similar position, and this will probably help him. I was in that position the last couple of years where I was the bench coach and the infield guy. Now, in-game, you’ve got to delegate a little bit because the bench coach can’t be lining up the defense and all that at the same time, working with Snit.
“So, Tony Diaz will take care of the defensive alignment. That’s what (former third base coach Matt Tuiasosopo) did and what (former third base coach) Fredi González did while he was here while I was bench coaching in-game. It will help Tony that I sat in that exact seat that he’s going to.”
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.
