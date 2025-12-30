UGA OC Mike Bobo says backup QB Ryan Puglisi ‘wants to develop in this system’

NEW ORLEANS — While Gunner Stockton, who has had an exemplary season for the Bulldogs, will be counted on against Ole Miss, Ryan Puglisi knows he’s key to the future at Georgia.
Even with plenty of his fellow 2024 quarterbacks entering the transfer portal, Puglisi confirmed he intends to remain at Georgia.
“Obviously, my goal has been to play in the NFL for a long time, so I think whether it’s high school or middle school football, college football, you’re going to have to compete no matter what to get to where you want to go,” Puglisi told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “So, I think just having that mindset, be ready to compete everywhere.”
Puglisi, in his second season in Athens, has carved out a role as Georgia’s backup. He earned his first playing snaps this year, appearing in seven games.
“I mean, any game experience is a good experience, so I think there’s a lot of things I did well,” Puglisi said. “There’s a lot of things I can do better to move on, and I’m excited to get more promotions.”
He completed 16 of his 27 pass attempts for 161 yards. He threw his first career touchdown against Marshall but was intercepted twice this year.
Puglisi is still focused on the present and doing what he can to help the Bulldogs. His offensive coordinator, Mike Bobo, has liked what he’s seen from his backup.
“Ryan’s a self-motivated kid,” Bobo said. “He’s got a natural competitive instinct, character about him. I think that’s what drove him to come to Georgia to play at a place like Georgia. He didn’t flinch in who we were recruiting at that time, who we were recruiting after him. He’s never flinched. He wants to be here. He wants to develop in this system, and he has developed.”
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
