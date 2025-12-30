UGA Logo
UGA OC Mike Bobo says backup QB Ryan Puglisi ‘wants to develop in this system’

He threw his first career touchdown against Marshall.
Georgia quarterback Ryan Puglisi attempts a pass during the second half against Marshall in their season opener at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
2 hours ago

NEW ORLEANS — While Gunner Stockton, who has had an exemplary season for the Bulldogs, will be counted on against Ole Miss, Ryan Puglisi knows he’s key to the future at Georgia.

Even with plenty of his fellow 2024 quarterbacks entering the transfer portal, Puglisi confirmed he intends to remain at Georgia.

“Obviously, my goal has been to play in the NFL for a long time, so I think whether it’s high school or middle school football, college football, you’re going to have to compete no matter what to get to where you want to go,” Puglisi told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “So, I think just having that mindset, be ready to compete everywhere.”

Puglisi understands that transferring out is just part of this day and age in the sport. Consider that of the top 10 quarterbacks in Puglisi’s 2024 recruiting class, seven of them have already transferred or announced their intention to transfer.

Puglisi, in his second season in Athens, has carved out a role as Georgia’s backup. He earned his first playing snaps this year, appearing in seven games.

“I mean, any game experience is a good experience, so I think there’s a lot of things I did well,” Puglisi said. “There’s a lot of things I can do better to move on, and I’m excited to get more promotions.”

He completed 16 of his 27 pass attempts for 161 yards. He threw his first career touchdown against Marshall but was intercepted twice this year.

Puglisi is still focused on the present and doing what he can to help the Bulldogs. His offensive coordinator, Mike Bobo, has liked what he’s seen from his backup.

“Ryan’s a self-motivated kid,” Bobo said. “He’s got a natural competitive instinct, character about him. I think that’s what drove him to come to Georgia to play at a place like Georgia. He didn’t flinch in who we were recruiting at that time, who we were recruiting after him. He’s never flinched. He wants to be here. He wants to develop in this system, and he has developed.”

Puglisi knows he is just one snap away from seeing the field, as was the case last year for Stockton.

The redshirt freshman from Massachusetts knows he has to be ready for whenever his moment comes.

“I feel like I’ve grown pretty well,” Puglisi said. “The practices Coach Smart puts together is always second to none, so we’re going against the best defense every day, so I’m getting a lot better.”

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

