Sophomore QB Addisen Odom leads Greenbrier to flag football 3-peat

Greenbrier claimed its third straight state flag football title with a 20-13 win over Jenkins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday. (Katie Fryburger/Dawgnation)

Greenbrier won a third straight state championship in spite of a first-year starting quarterback and head coach.

Odom stole the spotlight on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, leading Greenbrier to a 20-13 victory over Jenkins and a third straight championship.

The first-year starter threw for 171 yards and two touchdowns in Monday’s matchup, orchestrating the offense with precision and aggression.

Odom entered the championship with 3,649 passing yards, 50 passing touchdowns, a 65% completion rate and a 102.5 QB rating.

“I can’t say enough about her. To only be a sophomore and watch her grow this year has been pretty amazing,” Smith said. “And we’ve played one of the toughest schedules in the state of Georgia.”

Smith took over this season following Daniel Jordan, who led the Wolfpack to two consecutive state championships with Smith serving as defensive coordinator.