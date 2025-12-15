AJC Varsity

Sophomore QB Addisen Odom leads Greenbrier to flag football 3-peat

Greenbrier won a third straight state championship in spite of a first-year starting quarterback and head coach.
Greenbrier claimed its third straight state flag football title with a 20-13 win over Jenkins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday. (Katie Fryburger/Dawgnation)
By Katie Fryburger – Carmical Sports Media Institute
1 hour ago

Before Monday’s GHSA Division 2 flag football state championship, Greenbrier coach James Smith called sophomore quarterback Addisen Odom the Wolfpack’s “do-it-all” player.

Odom stole the spotlight on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, leading Greenbrier to a 20-13 victory over Jenkins and a third straight championship.

The first-year starter threw for 171 yards and two touchdowns in Monday’s matchup, orchestrating the offense with precision and aggression.

Odom entered the championship with 3,649 passing yards, 50 passing touchdowns, a 65% completion rate and a 102.5 QB rating.

“I can’t say enough about her. To only be a sophomore and watch her grow this year has been pretty amazing,” Smith said. “And we’ve played one of the toughest schedules in the state of Georgia.”

Smith took over this season following Daniel Jordan, who led the Wolfpack to two consecutive state championships with Smith serving as defensive coordinator.

Despite integrating the two new crucial team leaders at quarterback and head coach, Greenbrier maintained its championship form, with Odom connecting on an 18-yard touchdown pass to Abby Lester in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

“This means so much. Our team has worked so hard, and we trust each other so much,” Odom said after the team’s win.

She had strong support from receivers Aaliyah Silver and Mamie Cate Pangle, who combined for 132 receiving yards and gave Odom the tools to thrive under pressure and lead her team to victory.

With the third state title in the program’s history, Odom is already building a lasting legacy, leading Greenbrier alongside Smith.

Her poise and leadership abilities suggest this could be just the first title in her own personal three-peat.

Fryburger is a student in the University of Georgia’s Carmical Sports Media Institute.

Katie Fryburger

