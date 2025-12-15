Sophomore QB Addisen Odom leads Greenbrier to flag football 3-peat

Odom entered the championship with 3,649 passing yards, 50 passing touchdowns, a 65% completion rate and a 102.5 QB rating.
“I can’t say enough about her. To only be a sophomore and watch her grow this year has been pretty amazing,” Smith said. “And we’ve played one of the toughest schedules in the state of Georgia.”
Smith took over this season following Daniel Jordan, who led the Wolfpack to two consecutive state championships with Smith serving as defensive coordinator.
Despite integrating the two new crucial team leaders at quarterback and head coach, Greenbrier maintained its championship form, with Odom connecting on an 18-yard touchdown pass to Abby Lester in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.