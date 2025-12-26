Several key Georgia Tech players could miss Pop-Tarts Bowl

Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion — pictured scoring a touchdown against Pittsburgh in November — is doubtful to play in Saturday's Pop-Tarts Bowl. Canion leads the team with four TDs this season (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Safety Clayton Powell-Lee, receiver Isiah Canion among those likely to be out vs. BYU.

Key said senior safety Clayton Powell-Lee and defensive end Brayden Manley have been ruled out for the matchup against No. 12 BYU (3:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC). Powell-Lee left the regular-season finale against Georgia with an ankle injury and Key said Manley opted to have shoulder surgery ahead of the offseason.

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key announced Friday that several key Yellow Jackets will be out, or will likely be out, for Saturday’s Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

A senior and an Atlanta native, Powell-Lee finishes his Tech career having played 50 career games, making 236 tackles, recovering four fumbles and making two interceptions. Powell-Lee is one of the top-rated run defenders and pass rushers on Tech’s defense, according to Pro Football Focus.

Manley played 347 defensive snaps over 12 games this season for the Jackets. The 2024 Southern Conference defensive player of the year transferred to Tech from Mercer for the 2025 season and made 18 tackles (three for a loss) and three sacks, forced a fumble and was credited with five quarterback hurries.

Key also said running back Chad Alexander is doubtful. Coming off a knee injury in the spring, Alexander played four games this season and had two carries for 3 yards.

Wide receiver Isiah Canion and defensive back Savion Riley are doubtful ahead of the game Saturday, Key said. Canion is second on Tech’s team with 480 receiving yards and leads the squad with four touchdown receptions. Riley played 10 snaps in the opener at Colorado and then played briefly against Pittsburgh on Nov. 22.