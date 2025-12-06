AJC Varsity Rush Propst wins eighth state title, first since Colquitt County in 2015 The former “Two-a-Days” head coach won a title with 2A Coosa Christian in Alabama on Friday. Rush Propst won his first state title since 2015 on Friday when he won the 2A Alabama state championship with his team Coosa Christian. The last time he won a title was when he was head coach at Colquitt County. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Rush Propst, who recently expressed interest in returning to coach in Georgia, won his sixth Alabama state championship on Friday. Coosa Christian defeated Lanett 29-22, with a 22-yard touchdown run by Coosa Christian’s quarterback with 22 seconds left in the game securing the Conquerors’ win.

“Lotta fight and grit. They have been resilient all year long,” Propst said after the game. RELATED Georgia high school football playoffs live blog: Follow along for updates from around the state Coosa Christian, a 2A program located in Gadsden, Alabama, hired Propst as interim coach in August after suspending former coach Mark O’Bryant for allegedly misrepresenting how many games an ineligible player participated in last year, according to MaxPreps. Before the state championship, Propst told ITG Next that he doesn’t know what he’s doing next season and had offers to coach. He didn’t say if those opportunities are in Georgia. “I’ll just have to wait and see what happens,” he said. “I’ll wrap up things with Coosa Christian and see what my plans are.”