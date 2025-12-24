Georgia Bulldogs Reinvention of a Paralympian: Amputation wasn’t a loss – it was a life As a teenager in Athens, Jarryd Wallace lived inside the rhythm of running. An amputation hasn’t changed that. Jarryd Wallace competes in the men’s long jump final at the Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024. Wallace earned a bronze medal for Team USA. (Photo by Joe Kusumoto/courtesy of Jarryd Wallace)

By Andy Mathis – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Dec 24, 2025 link copied

The air over the University of Georgia’s Spec Towns Track practice facility feels heavier than it should, the sun hanging low over the red synthetic rubber lanes. A man stands at the starting line, quiet. His blade angled against the surface like a drawn breath.

For a moment, everything holds: the air, the light, even time itself. Then he’s gone, exploding off the line, the stillness behind him shattered in an instant. The first few strides are a cadence more than a sound. The blade hits the track with a crisp click, faster and faster each time, yet still steady and balanced. There’s no limp, no hesitation, just the clean repetition of speed and form. He drives down the straightaway, face calm, shoulders level, the kind of focus that narrows the world to just a single line ahead. He doesn’t even glance over when he finishes. He just slows, exhales and turns back toward the start. That he is missing a leg is not apparent. The prosthetic isn’t a device anymore. It’s part of his stride, part of the story that built Jarryd Wallace into a world record holding Paralympic sprinter.

Up close, the details speak louder than anything he says.

The consistency of years spent running shows in how deliberately he moves: steady, methodical, never rushed. His father’s discipline surfaces there. That of Jeff Wallace, the longtime Georgia women’s tennis coach and the winningest in women’s NCAA history, is reflected in every one of the younger Wallace’s strides. When he smiles between sets, it’s not a celebration; it’s recognition. A reminder that he’s back where he belongs. Then, he lines up again, waiting for the signal, body leaning forward into the still air. The track goes silent, except for a single sharp snap as he starts to move. Jarryd Wallace competes at the Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024. (Photo by Joe Kusumoto/courtesy of Jarryd Wallace) Born to run Wallace wasn’t always this calm at the line, though.

As a teenager in Athens, he lived inside the rhythm of running. It was where he felt most like himself. He woke before sunrise to get in extra miles on neighborhood roads. He won state titles in cross country. He became the scholarship kid at Georgia with the fast closing kick and the high black socks. He didn’t know everything about who he was at 16, but he knew who he was when he ran. That identity cracked during his senior year of high school, though, when pain started pressing into his right calf. Doctors suspected stress fractures. Instead, it was compartment syndrome, a condition that traps pressure inside muscle fascia — a tough, fibrous connective tissue that surrounds and separates muscles, organs, nerves and blood vessels throughout the body — until it becomes destructive. After his freshman season at Georgia, the fix seemed straightforward. A small surgery: six weeks of recovery and back to training. But the surgery failed. Then another one failed. Then another.

In two years, Wallace underwent 10 operations as doctors fought infections, repaired wounds and tried to salvage a leg that no longer could support the life he wanted. He grew angry. At his own body. At the world. At God. It wasn’t the word amputation that frightened him. It was what it symbolized. Every dream he had set, every plan he had made, every version of his future that involved two working legs now was up in the air. Wallace ran from the pain in ways that had nothing to do with training. He tried to control all outcomes of his life, gripping tighter as he felt everything he had worked so hard for slip away. It took 18 months before he finally reached the kind of exhaustion that had nothing to do with miles. He remembers the day he stopped trying to force his life back into the shape it used to be.

That surrender carried him into a doctor’s office in Madison, Wisconsin, where a specialist told him his future in one sentence. “It’s not a matter of if, but when.” Then came the question that opened the rest of his life. “If you didn’t have this leg, what would you want your life to look like?” Wallace thought for a moment.

He didn’t talk about medals. He talked about running pain-free. About having kids. About playing in the yard with a family. About waking up and not dreading his first step. None of that, the doctor said, was possible with the leg he had. But all of it could be possible without it. The peace he felt in that moment was almost reverent. After a year and a half of chaos, the idea of amputation felt almost refreshing. An hour later, sitting on a hotel bed, he opened his laptop and searched “Paralympic track world records.” He pointed at the screen.

“I can run these times,” he told his parents. “My name is going to be on this list.” He was only 20 when his right leg was amputated below the knee. Paralympian Jarryd Wallace lands in the sand after a jump at the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Delhi in India. (Photo by Marcus Hartmann/courtesy of Jarryd Wallace) What he was meant to be His first run on the blade happened in a parking lot outside a prosthetics clinic. The technician tightened the straps, stepped back and said, “Just run.” So he did.

Down the sidewalk at full speed, no hesitation or transition period, no careful half-steps. He jogged back to a row of stunned faces. They told him no one picked it up that quickly. He just shrugged. After all, he only knew one speed. A little over a year later, Wallace set a world record in the 100 meters at the Parapan American Games. He went on to win three World Para Athletics Championships gold medals and compete in four consecutive Paralympic Games, earning bronze in the 100 meters at the 2020 Games in Tokyo. But after years of stacking elite sprint performances, he wanted a new challenge.

In 2023, he shifted to the long jump, a move most athletes make earlier in their careers. Wallace made it feel like a reinvention. The transition was brutal, at first. Long jump demands a different kind of fearlessness, a willingness to attack a runway with precision and commit your entire weight to a single takeoff step. It was exactly the kind of challenge that sparked him. He won bronze in the event at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. The 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi arrived a few months later. He hadn’t jumped all year. He barely had runway reps. His first three attempts were fouls.

Most athletes would panic in that situation. But, of course, Wallace didn’t. He and his coach recalibrated, adjusted his start mark, and trusted what they had. On the fourth jump, he slid into third place. On the fifth, he reclaimed it after being bumped out. His sixth was the biggest jump of his day, maybe the biggest of the competition, but officials called it a foul by a slim margin. It didn’t matter, though. He had already secured the podium. What did matter was the feeling on the runway. Breathing. Smiling. Being present. The kind of peace that comes from knowing exactly who you are and where you’re meant to be. “This is where I’m supposed to be for the next few years,” he said after.

Perfecting prosthetics The track is not the only place where Wallace’s stride matters. He is now the CEO and founder of the RIVL Foundation, an organization committed to prosthetic innovation, amputee rehabilitative research and community outreach. The idea started as a simple desire to fill the gaps he saw everywhere in the adaptive space (cost, access, information and quality of care). Over time, it expanded into something far more ambitious. RIVL is now developing a 100,000-square-foot high-performance lab and research center in Watkinsville that is scheduled to open in 2028. The facility will house data capturing technology, rehabilitation protocols, collaborative engineering spaces and a performance environment designed not just for elite athletes but for anyone seeking mobility. Wallace talks about it the way some people talk about a calling.

He doesn’t claim to have all the answers. What he has is curiosity and a belief that progress is built by putting the right people in the same room with the right tools. He’s spent years partnering with prosthetic companies to make running blades more affordable, nudging the industry toward solutions that meet real people where they are, rather than where the market is. What’s emerging now isn’t just better equipment — it’s a clearer sense of direction. The work has stopped being a side pursuit and become the point of Wallace’s entire journey, the thing every race and reinvention has quietly prepared him for. When he steps back onto the track, it isn’t to chase speed. It’s to stay connected to the question that gave him his life back: What’s possible when you build the right tools for the right people?