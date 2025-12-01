AJC Varsity Pepperell coach: Reaching semifinals ‘a surreal feeling’ after 2-8 in 2024 Brandon Haywood’s team beat Rabun County 34-0 in the Class A Division I quarterfinals. "I didn’t even know what to say after the game Friday night because it was such a surreal feeling," Pepperell coach Brandon Haywood. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Pepperell coach Brandon Haywood, whose team defeated Rabun County 34-0 last week in the Class A Division I quarterfinals. Pepperell is in the semifinals for the first time since 1998 and will play at No. 1-ranked Worth County on Friday. This is Haywood’s second season at Pepperell, his first head coaching job. His 2024 team was 2-8. Haywood is a former star quarterback at Carson-Newman who worked on coaching staffs at Woodland of Stockbridge, Cass, River Ridge and alma mater Rockmart. 1. What has been the reaction in the community and school to making this historic playoff run?

“It’s humbling for sure. I didn’t even know what to say after the game Friday night because it was such a surreal feeling. We were 2-8 last year. To be in this position is a testament to the staff and the kids doing what was demanded. It’s really a good feeling to give this community what they deserve and have been longing for. It’s a ton of people involved in our program from stakeholders to community liaisons to booster club. It’s been all hands on deck. There’s a small community feel here. We’re a Floyd County school, but we’re like a small city, in Lindale, and everybody helps each other out. We had meals delivered to our team every day last week, including Thanksgiving. We’re taking donations for a chartered bus to take down to Worth County, and we’ve almost hit our goal. Everybody has been extremely helpful.” Note: The drive from Lindale to Sylvester is about 250 miles. 2. We weren’t shocked you beat Rabun County, though you were a four-point underdog by the Maxwell Ratings, but we didn’t expect 34-0. How do you explain that? What was the defensive game plan? “I’m like you and everybody else. I didn’t expect a shutout. It’s just a tip of the hat to our kids. They executed the plan. They went above and beyond. We thought No. 15 (all-state running back Reid Giles) was a huge part of their offense, and they wanted to run the offense through him and their quarterback, No. 2 (Ty Truelove). We wanted to stabilize their slot athlete (Giles) as much as possible and make the quarterback use his arm rather than his feet, and we created different looks and pressures to try to confuse him. We got three interceptions.”

3. Was there a critical game this season, maybe a turning point, a big win, where you saw yourself as a different team this season?