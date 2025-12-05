More details of Brent Key’s contract

Key’s new annual base compensation is $6.5 million. The 47-year-old Tech alumnus will also receive a $50,000 bonus for each win over an opponent from a Power 4 nonconference opponent, a $50,000 bonus for beating a ranked (Associated Press Top 25 or College Football Playoff ranking) opponent in the regular season and for finishing the regular season in the College Football Playoff rankings ($50,000 for being in the top 25, $75,000 for being in the top 20 or $100,000 for being in the top 15).
Tech also gave Key $2 million more to dole out to his assistant coaching and support staff.
If the Yellow Jackets have an eight-win season, Key will receive a one-year extension and $250,000 compensation increase. A nine-win season earns Key a one-year extension and $400,000 compensation increase, and a 10-win season earns Key a two-year extension and $750,000 compensation increase.
An ACC championship game by the Jackets would net Key a $100,000 bonus (up from $50,000) and an ACC title would give Key a $200,000 bonus (up from $100,000).
Should Tech terminate the current contract with Key, it would owe the former Tech offensive lineman 75% of unpaid compensation through the remaining term, including any earned automatic extensions and escalators.
If Key terminates the contract before July 1, he would owe Tech $10 million. That figure drops to $8 million through December of 2026, $6 million through December of 2027, $5 million through December of 2028, $3 million through December of 2029 and $2 million through December of 2030.
Under Key’s leadership, Tech has gone 27-19 (a record that includes a 4-4 stretch to end the 2022 season when Key was the program’s interim coach). The Jackets, currently No. 22 in the College Football Playoff rankings, started the 2025 season 8-0 and finished 9-3.
Tech will find out its bowl destination and opponent Sunday.