Maxwell GHSA playoff projections heading into the AAAAA semifinals

The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2025 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Class AAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Carrollton#1 (2-AAAAAA)14-0110.22103.044.711,000,000.001,000,000.001,000,000.00707,691.800.41
Buford#1 (8-AAAAAA)14-0103.04110.224.291,000,000.001,000,000.001,000,000.00292,308.202.42

Class AAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Thomas County Central#1 (2-AAAAA)13-094.4389.514.051,000,000.001,000,000.00629,066.34418,296.401.39
Roswell#1 (7-AAAAA)12-190.1491.883.571,000,000.001,000,000.00370,933.66200,045.034.00
Gainesville#2 (7-AAAAA)11-289.2791.253.691,000,000.001,000,000.00492,589.43193,868.444.16
Rome#1 (5-AAAAA)11-288.4590.673.701,000,000.001,000,000.00507,410.57187,790.144.33

Class AAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Creekside#1 (4-AAAA)14-0100.7282.754.901,000,000.001,000,000.001,000,000.00901,285.110.11
Benedictine#1 (1-AAAA)11-282.75100.724.101,000,000.001,000,000.001,000,000.0098,714.899.13

Class AAA Public

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Sandy Creek#3 (2-AAA)14-086.1575.514.791,000,000.001,000,000.001,000,000.00787,393.950.27
Jefferson#1 (8-AAA)13-175.5186.154.211,000,000.001,000,000.001,000,000.00212,606.053.70

Class AA Public

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Carver (Columbus)#3 (1-AA)14-077.5964.834.831,000,000.001,000,000.001,000,000.00827,987.460.21
Hapeville Charter#12 (5-AA)10-464.8377.594.171,000,000.001,000,000.001,000,000.00172,012.544.81

Class A Division I Public

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Toombs County#4 (3-A Division I)13-172.4363.124.761,000,000.001,000,000.001,000,000.00758,848.110.32
Worth County#3 (1-A Division I)14-063.1272.434.241,000,000.001,000,000.001,000,000.00241,151.893.15

Class A Division II

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Lincoln County#1 (8-A Division II)14-061.5856.384.651,000,000.001,000,000.001,000,000.00654,605.830.53
Bowdon#1 (7-A Division II)12-256.3861.584.351,000,000.001,000,000.001,000,000.00345,394.171.90

Smaller Private

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Hebron Christian#2 (8-AA)11-178.8073.384.661,000,000.001,000,000.001,000,000.00660,873.150.51
Calvary Day#4 (3-AAA)12-173.3878.804.341,000,000.001,000,000.001,000,000.00339,126.851.95

