Haynes King a Manning Award finalist

Georgia Tech's Haynes King is one of 10 finalists for the Manning Award. The award honors college football’s top quarterback. (Jason Allen for the AJC)

King is one of 10 finalists for the Manning Award after being named a Manning Award Star of the Week three times over the course of the season for his efforts in victories over Colorado (Aug. 29), Clemson (Sept. 13) and Syracuse (Oct. 25). He is the only quarterback from the ACC to be named a finalist.

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King has added more national honors to his record-breaking 2025 season as he was named a finalist for the Manning Award and a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, it was announced Thursday.

Created by the Sugar Bowl in honor of the accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning, the Manning Award honors college football’s top quarterback. The winner will be announced after the College Football Playoff championship game in January.

King also is one of 22 semifinalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which recognizes college football’s top performer who plays in, or is from, Texas. This marks the second time King has been recognized as a semifinalist for this award. He also earned the recognition in 2023.

King was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week — as well as the Maxwell Award national player of the week, Manning Award Star of the Week and ACC quarterback of the week — for his performance in Tech’s season-opening victory at Colorado on Aug. 29. He is one of two representatives from the ACC to be named a semifinalist, alongside Virginia’s Chandler Morris (Highland Park, Texas), and is one of nine quarterbacks up for the award.

Finalists for the award will be announced Tuesday, with the winner being announced at a banquet in Tyler, Texas, on Jan. 21.