Georgia football injury report rules out Drew Bobo, running back Bo Walker

Georgia and Alabama square off in the SEC championship game Saturday.
Georgia running back Bo Walker (24) runs for yards during the second half in their NCAA game against Charlotte at Sanford Stadium, Friday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 35-3. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
43 minutes ago

ATHENS — We have a somewhat better idea about where Georgia stands on the injury front heading into Saturday’s SEC championship game.

First and foremost, center Drew Bobo was ruled out for the game.

Bobo did not play in the second half of Georgia’s win over Georgia Tech due to a lower leg injury he sustained.

Malachi Toliver is Bobo’s backup. Behind him, Georgia could also turn to Cortez Smith or move Dontrell Glover from right guard to center.

“He’s been awesome since he got here,” quarterback Gunner Stockton said of Toliver. “He’s always been working this whole season. He’s always put in the work and against Charlotte, when he got his chance, he, he played his butt off. He always is straining and working hard for the team.”

Bobo has started 11 games for Georgia. He did not play against Charlotte due to a hand injury. But the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide would represent a big step up in that regard.

New to the injury report is running back Bo Walker. According to Graham Coffey of Dawgs Central, Walker suffered a broken jaw in a car accident that will sideline him. Walker did not play against Georgia Tech but ran for three touchdowns against Charlotte.

Georgia anticipates having running back Chauncey Bowens back for the SEC championship. He was not given an injury designation for the game. He has not played since suffering a leg injury in the fourth quarter of Georgia’s win over Texas. The lack of designation indicates he’s capable of playing

Wide receiver Talyn Taylor was also not listed, while Kyron Jones is out for the game. Taylor has not played since the first Georgia-Alabama game where he had a critical drop.

Jones has been out since Georgia’s win over Auburn. He has been replaced in the starting lineup by Jacorey Thomas with Zion Branch also rotating in.

Georgia did get linebacker CJ Allen back for the game against Georgia Tech. He missed the Charlotte game due to a knee injury.

On the Alabama side, tight end Josh Cuevas and running back Jam Miller were both listed as questionable. Cuevas did not play against Auburn, while Miller left the game in the second half.

Other availability reports will be released on Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday.

The Georgia-Alabama game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. ET start on ABC.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

