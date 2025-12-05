Gainesville-Carver flag football playoff game shortened because of fight

A third quarter fight between Carver-Columbus and Gainesville canceled the teams’ second round flag football playoff game Thursday night. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

The GHSA is investigating, just two weeks after the tackle team was involved in a similar incident.

At the time of the incident, the Tigers led the Red Elephants 6-0. Video shows a Carver player and a Gainesville player appearing to throw punches during a play, igniting the fight.

A third quarter fight between Carver-Columbus and Gainesville shortened the teams’ second round flag football playoff game Thursday night.

Players from both sides appeared to leave the sideline to join the fight. Carver’s sideline was empty while many Gainesville players remained on the sideline.

Video shows play was suspended with 8:54 left in the third quarter and did not resume.

According to the GHSA website, the game was declared a forfeit, and Gainesville is slated to face Harris County in the third round.