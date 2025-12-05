Gainesville-Carver flag football playoff game shortened because of fight

Carver-Columbus athletic director Anson Hundley said the school is investigating the incident but declined to comment further.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has also reached out to Gainesville and the GHSA.
The incident comes on the heels of drama surrounding another brawl-shortened game involving Gainesville.
Gainesville’s tackle football team had a second-round playoff game cancelled because of a fight at Brunswick on Nov. 21. The GHSA initially suspended nearly 38 Gainesville players. Gainesville appealed that decision and later filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction, preventing the GHSA from upholding the suspensions. A judge ruled in favor of Gainesville, meaning the Red Elephants will be near full strength for its third-round matchup at Hughes — a highly anticipated game between nationally ranked Class 5A teams — on Friday night.
1/19
Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Georgia area athletes attend the 5th annual Girls Flag Football Showcase hosted by the Atlanta Falcons Monday, Aug. 25, 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.