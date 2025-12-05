AJC Varsity

Gainesville-Carver flag football playoff game shortened because of fight

The GHSA is investigating, just two weeks after the tackle team was involved in a similar incident.
A third quarter fight between Carver-Columbus and Gainesville canceled the teams’ second round flag football playoff game Thursday night. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
40 minutes ago

A third quarter fight between Carver-Columbus and Gainesville shortened the teams’ second round flag football playoff game Thursday night.

At the time of the incident, the Tigers led the Red Elephants 6-0. Video shows a Carver player and a Gainesville player appearing to throw punches during a play, igniting the fight.

Players from both sides appeared to leave the sideline to join the fight. Carver’s sideline was empty while many Gainesville players remained on the sideline.

Video shows play was suspended with 8:54 left in the third quarter and did not resume.

According to the GHSA website, the game was declared a forfeit, and Gainesville is slated to face Harris County in the third round.

Carver-Columbus athletic director Anson Hundley said the school is investigating the incident but declined to comment further.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has also reached out to Gainesville and the GHSA.

The incident comes on the heels of drama surrounding another brawl-shortened game involving Gainesville.

Gainesville’s tackle football team had a second-round playoff game cancelled because of a fight at Brunswick on Nov. 21. The GHSA initially suspended nearly 38 Gainesville players. Gainesville appealed that decision and later filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction, preventing the GHSA from upholding the suspensions. A judge ruled in favor of Gainesville, meaning the Red Elephants will be near full strength for its third-round matchup at Hughes — a highly anticipated game between nationally ranked Class 5A teams — on Friday night.

About the Author

Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.

