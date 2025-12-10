Atlanta Falcons Falcons to play international home game in 2026 The Falcons’ 2026 schedule in Mercedes-Benz Stadium will consist of one exhibition game and eight regular-season games. Supporters arrive at the Olympic stadium for the NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (Markus Schreiber/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Falcons have been informed by the NFL that they will play an international “home” game during the 2026 regular season, the team announced on Wednesday. The location, date, time and opponent will be confirmed at a later date, likely in May when the schedule is released.

The Falcons' 2026 schedule in Mercedes-Benz Stadium will consist of one exhibition game and eight regular-season games. The Falcons played the Colts in Berlin, Germany, on Nov. 9. They were the visiting team. The game against the Colts was part of the NFL's International Games in Week 10. The Falcons lost 31-25 in overtime. The Falcons are 1-3 in international games, including a 23-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at London's Wembley Stadium in 2023. The Falcons defeated the New York Jets, 27-20, at Tottenham Stadium in London in 2021.

The Falcons also lost to the Lions 22-21 on Oct. 26, 2014, at Wembley Stadium.