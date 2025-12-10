Falcons Logo
Falcons to play international home game in 2026

The Falcons’ 2026 schedule in Mercedes-Benz Stadium will consist of one exhibition game and eight regular-season games.
Supporters arrive at the Olympic stadium for the NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (Markus Schreiber/AP)
By
46 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Falcons have been informed by the NFL that they will play an international “home” game during the 2026 regular season, the team announced on Wednesday.

The location, date, time and opponent will be confirmed at a later date, likely in May when the schedule is released.

The Falcons’ 2026 schedule in Mercedes-Benz Stadium will consist of one exhibition game and eight regular-season games.

The Falcons played the Colts in Berlin, Germany, on Nov. 9. They were the visiting team.

The game against the Colts was part of the NFL’s International Games in Week 10. The Falcons lost 31-25 in overtime.

The Falcons are 1-3 in international games, including a 23-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at London’s Wembley Stadium in 2023. The Falcons defeated the New York Jets, 27-20, at Tottenham Stadium in London in 2021.

The Falcons also lost to the Lions 22-21 on Oct. 26, 2014, at Wembley Stadium.

Through the NFL’s Global Markets Program, the Falcons were awarded marketing rights in Germany for at least a five-year term.

Seven of the nine home opponents for 2026 are set. The remaining opponents will be determined by what place the Falcons finish in the NFC South Division.

Known home opponents include the Saints, Panthers, Buccaneers, Bears, Lions, Ravens and Bengals. They will also play a team from the NFC West and NFC West.

The Falcons are currently in third place in the NFC South. The Chiefs (6-7) are currently the third-place team in the AFC West, and the 49ers (9-4) are currently the third-place team in the NFC West.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

