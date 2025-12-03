Falcons’ second-year defensive tackles Orhorhoro and Dorlus coming on

“I’m really pleased with how those guys are growing and how they’re playing every single week,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said.

FLOWERY BRANCH — While the rookie outside rushers have been attracting a lot of attention, the Falcons’ second-year defensive tackles also are quietly developing into quality NFL players.

Orhorhoro, who was drafted in the second round (35th overall) out of Clemson, has played in all 12 games and made five starts. He has 19 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four pressures. He has played 438 defensive snaps (58%). He’s also played 51 special-teams snaps (16%).

“Ruke has done a really good job, particularly in the pass-rush settings,” Morris said. “He’s gotten better in the run settings, so I’m really fired up about that.”

Dorlus, who was drafted in the fourth round (109th overall) out of Oregon, has played in all 12 games and made seven starts. He has 23 tackles, six sacks, nine tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits. He has played 382 defensive snaps (49%) and 60 snaps on special teams (19%).

“Brandon Dorlus has been special for most of the year, and he’s grown so much even in the run game that I had to point it out (to the team) last week,” Morris said. “But his stuff in the pass-rush game has been absolutely awesome. His ability to win one-on-ones, his ability to get the matchup to win one-on-ones, and his ability to move around for us has been awesome.”

Orhorhoro played in only eight games last season. He showed promise in limited action, but a high ankle sprain kept him off the field frequently.

“I would say just the work, the work that was put in,” Orhorhoro said about the key to his and Dorlus’ progress. “We’re just scratching the surface. … Speaking for me, myself, I’m not where I know I could be. Where I want to be. But you know, stuff like that, you got to build brick by brick, man. You just got to keep chopping wood. Keep sharpening that ax and just keep going.”

After going without a sack last season, both players have been part of the defense’s improved pass rush.

“The more you get a chance to do it, the more you guys mold together,” Orhorhoro said. “I just feel like, very thankful for Brick (defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich). He gives us the opportunity to go out there and showcase our talents. The more we do it together, the more we’ll just be on the same page. There will be a lot more plays to be made out there.”

