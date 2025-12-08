Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ porous kickoff coverage unit flipped the momentum in the game Seahawks’ 100-yard kickoff return TD was a backbreaker. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed looks back as he runs for a 100-yard touchdown on a kickoff return against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

The Falcons specials teams were a major factor in the 37-9 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With the scored tied 6-6 at halftime, the Falcons’ struggling kickoff coverage unit allowed a 100-yard kickoff return by Rashid Shaheed for a touchdown that flipped the momentum of the game.

“Yeah, I definitely agree with that for sure,” Falcons safety Jessie Bates III said. Shaheed was barely touched on his way to the longest touchdown of the NFL season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. RELATED Covering the new dynamic kickoff has been an issue for the Falcons It was just the latest of long kickoff returns by the opposition. The Falcons gave up an 83-yard return in their previous outing against the Jets on Nov. 30. They also gave up a 75-yard kickoff return against the Saints and 49- and 50-yard returns against the Colts.

The Falcons would have been better served by kicking the ball into the end zone and allowing Seattle to start at the 35-yard line.

“I think the guy just made a play,” Falcons special teamer Michael Ford Jr. said. “I think he made a play. He’s a good returner. We know he’s dynamic. We think he just swing at the right pitch and made a play on it.” Shaheed was picked up by Seattle at the trade deadline from the Saints. The Falcons knew he was dangerous and speedy from his time in the NFC South. RELATED 4 quick takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Seahawks “I think anytime that you have a big momentum shift, it can be a turning point,” Ford said. “That definitely shifted the momentum.” The Falcons could have battled back, but they didn’t. They allowed 31 points in the second half. “In the game of the football when there is 100-something plays, I don’t think you can point your finger at just one play,” Ford said. “There was a whole bunch of plays. There are a lot of different outcomes that you can have on different plays that can change the game. I just feel that it shifted the momentum for sure, but we had opportunities to shift it back. We just have to rally as a team.”

The kickoff coverage unit came into the game ranked last in the league. Falcons coach Raheem Morris and special teams coordinator Marquice Williams have been repeatedly asked about the glaring weakness. “I’d say that we all just have got to do our job,” Ford said. “When your number is called and you’re asked to do something, you have to do it. We all have to do what we’re asked to do.” RELATED Falcons’ Arthur Blank has become bad franchise owner The Falcons don’t appear to have players on the coverage unit who attack the ball carrier. “I think we all have to be hungry for the ball,” Ford said. “That’s one thing that I believe is very effective on (special) teams. Everybody has to go want to make that play. Everybody has to believe they can make that play. That’s how you get everybody playing on the same page.” The Falcons special teams units have been inconsistent all season starting with the kicker situation.

Against the Seahawks, there was also a blocked field goal attempt and a kickoff that went out of bounds. Ford has played for Williams when they both were with the Detroit Lions. “I know it’s tough for him because this probably his first year ever having these kind of things happen,” Ford said. “It’s always tough when you face adversity. I think the strong stand up when they face adversity. I believe in ‘Quice. I believe that he’ll stand up and rally us together and we’ll finish this thing off strong.” RELATED Falcons offense disappears in 37-9 loss to Seahawks With the loss, the Falcons were officially eliminated from the playoffs. They plan to finish out the season strong.