Falcons hold on to beat Cardinals, 26-19

Robinson starred at Salpointe Catholic High in Tucson, Arizona before going to Texas. He’s in his third season in the NFL after being drafted eighth overall by the Falcons in 2023.
Robinson got loose on a 29-yard run in the third quarter to go over 142 yards and join Jamal Anderson (2,165 scrimmage yards in 1998) and William Andrews (2,036 in 1981, 2,176 in 1983) in the Falcons’ 2,000-scrimmage yards club.
He was dazzling for most of the game, including a 41-yard reception.
The Falcons won back-to-back games for just the second time this season. They had victories over Washington and Buffalo in Weeks 4 and 6 sandwiched around the bye week.
The Cardinals jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but the Falcons battled back to make it 16-16 at halftime.
The Falcons, with Cousins spreading the ball around, drove down for a touchdown. Cousins tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Pitts to tie the game at 16. It stayed tied after Calais Campbell blocked the extra point attempt.
The Cardinals marched down the field in 19 seconds to set up Ryland for a 50-yard field goal attempt that hit the right upright and bounced away.
The Falcons had been accepting the football to start the games this season, but won the toss and deferred. They decided to take the ball to start the third quarter instead.
The offense, which had scored points on three consecutive drives after opening the game with an interception, was on the move to open the second half.
They had to overcome a holding penalty by Chris Lindstrom that wiped away a 20-yard gain by Robinson. The Falcons also needed a fourth-and-2 pass to Pitts to drive down to the Cardinals’ 26. The drive stalled at the 21, and Gonzalez made a 40-yard field goal to give the Falcons their first lead of the game, 19-16 with 7:35 left in the third quarter.
Ryland missed a 44-yard field goal attempt wide right.
The Falcons answered with a 12-play, 66-yard touchdown drive that took 6:14 off the clock. Cousins had a 1-yard touchdown run as play moved into the fourth quarter to make it 26-16.
The defense got a stop, but the offense gave the ball back on a fumble when Charlie Woerner and Tyler Allgeier ran into each other on a fourth-and-1.
