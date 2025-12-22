Atlanta Falcons Falcons hold on to beat Cardinals, 26-19 Bijan Robinson was on the loose, and C.J. Henderson had a game-saving interception. The Falcons trailed by double digits early, but were able to right the ship against the Arizona Cardinals in a 26-19 win. It was the Falcons' first win in Arizona since 2001. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — After a slow start, the Falcons found a groove behind running back Bijan Robinson and went on to defeat the Cardinals 26-19 on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. The Falcons needed an interception from cornerback C.J. Henderson with 1:30 to play to secure the win.

Robinson rushed 16 times for 76 yards. He also caught seven passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Allgeier added 79 yards on 16 carries. Quarterback Kirk Cousins was 21 of 35 for 197 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He finished with a passer rating of 82.7. The Falcons overcame a double-digit deficit on their way to victory. The Falcons improved to 6-9 on the season. The Cardinals, who have lost seven straight games, dropped to 3-12.

The Falcons had not won a game in Arizona since the 2001 season.

Robinson starred at Salpointe Catholic High in Tucson, Arizona before going to Texas. He's in his third season in the NFL after being drafted eighth overall by the Falcons in 2023. Robinson got loose on a 29-yard run in the third quarter to go over 142 yards and join Jamal Anderson (2,165 scrimmage yards in 1998) and William Andrews (2,036 in 1981, 2,176 in 1983) in the Falcons' 2,000-scrimmage yards club. He was dazzling for most of the game, including a 41-yard reception. The Falcons won back-to-back games for just the second time this season. They had victories over Washington and Buffalo in Weeks 4 and 6 sandwiched around the bye week. The Cardinals jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but the Falcons battled back to make it 16-16 at halftime.

Cardinals' kicker Chad Ryland made a 50-yard field goal on their opening drive. Cardinals' cornerback Denzel Burke ended the Falcons' first offensive possession with an interception. Wide receiver Michael Wilson came down with a catch in tight coverage from Falcons' cornerback Cobee Bryant for a 12-yard touchdown. Ryland's point after made it 10-0. The teams traded field goals as the Cardinals held a 13-3 lead. The Falcons then zipped down the field in three plays with Robinson getting loose for 41 and 11 yards before catching a 13-yard touchdown pass to make it 13-10. Ryland added a 25-yard field goal for the Cardinals to make it 16-10.

The Falcons, with Cousins spreading the ball around, drove down for a touchdown. Cousins tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Pitts to tie the game at 16. It stayed tied after Calais Campbell blocked the extra point attempt. The Cardinals marched down the field in 19 seconds to set up Ryland for a 50-yard field goal attempt that hit the right upright and bounced away. The Falcons had been accepting the football to start the games this season, but won the toss and deferred. They decided to take the ball to start the third quarter instead. The offense, which had scored points on three consecutive drives after opening the game with an interception, was on the move to open the second half. They had to overcome a holding penalty by Chris Lindstrom that wiped away a 20-yard gain by Robinson. The Falcons also needed a fourth-and-2 pass to Pitts to drive down to the Cardinals' 26. The drive stalled at the 21, and Gonzalez made a 40-yard field goal to give the Falcons their first lead of the game, 19-16 with 7:35 left in the third quarter.

Ryland missed a 44-yard field goal attempt wide right. The Falcons answered with a 12-play, 66-yard touchdown drive that took 6:14 off the clock. Cousins had a 1-yard touchdown run as play moved into the fourth quarter to make it 26-16. The defense got a stop, but the offense gave the ball back on a fumble when Charlie Woerner and Tyler Allgeier ran into each other on a fourth-and-1. Ryland added a 34-yard field goal to make it 26-19. The Falcons got stuffed on third-and-2 and fourth-and-1 as the Cardinals got the ball back at their 40 with 2:05 to play and a chance to tie, or win the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion.