Damon Wilson II files countersuit against UGA in battle over NIL contract

Damon Wilson II, who transferred from Georgia to Missouri, is suing the University of Georgia Athletic Association and the Classic City Collective claiming the term sheet he signed to remain with the program is not a legally binding agreement. The 42-page lawsuit, acquired by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after it was filed in the circuit court of Boone County, Mo. on Tuesday, seeks to grant Wilson relief from UGA seeking a $390,000 lump sum it claims Wilson owes by contract and hold defendants liable for “damages sufficient to compensate him for the financial and reputational harm” suffered.

UGA's filing states Wilson was paid $30,000, equal to one month of licensing fees (dating back to Dec. 1, 2024) under his contract, which documentation reflects was signed on Dec. 21, 2024. The $390,000 lump sum Georgia seeks is the total licensing fee for the remainder of the first 14 months of the agreement, to be due within 30 days of when Wilson left the team according to the signed paperwork UGA filed with its lawsuit. Wilson's countersuit claims the former Georgia player signed the three-page term sheet — which it states contains "a non-binding set of terms" — without legal counsel present. It was Wilson's "understanding," per the legal paperwork filed, that the term sheet would "be a set of terms that would be used in reaching a legally binding NIL agreement."

Per Wilson’s lawsuit, UGAA employees told him “time was of the essence,” leading him to sign the term sheet before he continued to practice with the team and play in the Bulldogs’ College Football Playoff quarterfinal Sugar Bowl game on Jan. 2 against Notre Dame.

Wilson entered the transfer portal after the game and proceeded to give UGA written notice of his intention to withdraw from the school on Jan. 6, ultimately withdrawing on Jan. 13 before leaving the team the next day. Wilson’s lawsuit states his decision to enter the portal came after “knowing he needed a change to showcase his full skill set to NFL teams,” as UGA’s defensive scheme had at times required him “drop back into coverage.” Wilson played 417 defensive snaps for UGA during the 2024-25 season per Pro Football Focus, with 153 of those in run defense, 216 in pass rush and 48 in pass coverage from his “Jack” linebacker position. Wilson’s lawsuit also states that UGA’s attempt to collect the lump sum identified in the term sheet was a “strong-arm tactic” that began a “coordinated effort” by UGAA “to punish Wilson for entering the portal, interfere with his ability to transfer, and prevent him from realizing the benefits of free and open competition for his athletic services and NIL licensing.” Per Wilson’s lawsuit, UGAA also violated a confidentiality agreement by publicly disclosing term sheet provisions and when Wilson began discussions with other major programs to decide where to transfer, made contact with those programs and misrepresented the terms of a buyout.