Sports Culinary request restarts the basketball rivalry between Georgia State and Kennesaw State The two schools will meet for the third straight year after taking a 34-year break. Georgia State head coach Jonas Hayes greets Kennesaw State head coach Antoine Pettway before their game at the Georgia State Convocation Center, Friday, December 6, 2024, in Atlanta. The game between Kennesaw State and Georgia State is referred to as the I-75 Challenge. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Stan Awtrey 1 hour ago

The resumption of the basketball series between Georgia State and Kennesaw State after 34 years all came down to a red-and-white bucket of chicken. When Antoine Pettway was hired as head coach at Kennesaw State in 2023, he was trying to round out his schedule and quickly connected with Georgia State coach Jonas Hayes. The two were friends and associates going back to their playing days in the early 2000s, Pettway at Alabama and Hayes at Georgia.

“I told Jonas, ‘I really need a home game. Is there any way we could play the first year at Kennesaw and we’ll play the next year at Georgia State?’” Pettway said. RELATED Career-high effort earns national honors for Kennesaw State’s Cottle That’s when Hayes played hardball at the bargaining table. “I told him yes,” Hayes said. “But I wanted a bucket of chicken, some Modelo Light and some dark chocolate delivered to my hotel room the night before the game.” The two agreed — although Hayes is still waiting for a knock on his door from Uber Eats, one that Pettway acknowledged will never come.

Kennesaw State head coach Antoine Pettway argues a call with a referee during the second half of a game Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 at Kennesaw State University. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

The two universities, separated by approximately 33 miles of I-75 asphalt, now have a standing date. They’ll play again on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Kennesaw State’s VyStar Arena, a game that was moved from Friday to accommodate the KSU fan base that wants to watch the football team in the Conference USA Championship on Friday night. The game can be seen on ESPN+ and heard locally on WRAS-FM 88.5 and the Georgia State sports app. “These are the regional rivals that helps attendance and helps in a lot of different ways,” Hayes said. “As long as I have the opportunity to be the head basketball coach at Georgia State, we’re going to try to keep Kennesaw and Mercer on the schedule.” “I appreciate Jonas for agreeing to do it. Kennesaw and Georgia State should play every year and we’re going to do it as long as I’m here. I know this place is going to be rocking,” Pettway said. RELATED Kennesaw State falls to South Florida, 108-89 The two games between two of the state’s top mid-major programs — Georgia State went to the NCAA Tournament in 2023, Kennesaw State went in 2024 — have been competitive. Kennesaw State won 88-77 at home in 2023 and prevailed 81-77 in 2024 in Atlanta. Georgia State won the first three meetings in 1986-89.

“It’s not lost on me that we haven’t beaten them,” Hayes said. “I should put an owl on my ceiling so every time I open my eyes, I see an owl.” The two teams have taken different paths this year. Kennesaw State is 6-2 after beating Jackson State 88-73 on Tuesday. The Owls won the Coconut Hoops last month and are averaging 94.9 points per game, tops in Conference USA. Senior Simeon Cottle, last week’s CUSA Player of the Week, leads the league with 21.4 points per game. The forward scored 28 points against Jackson State. Ramone Seals (11.8 points) and Braedan Lue (10 points) are among the eight players averaging at least seven points. Georgia State Panthers head coach Jonas Hayes yells instructions during the second half of an exhibition opener game against the Georgia Bulldogs at the Georgia State Convocation Center, Wednesday, October 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)