Check out the latest updates ahead of the FIFA World Cup draw announcement

The FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed during the FIFA World Cup 2026 playoff draw in Zurich, Switzerland, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. (Claudio Thoma/Keystone via AP)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The AJC has you covered for Friday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup draw announcement, which begins at noon in Washington, D.C.

The draw will determine the four-team groupings of the 48 teams that have qualified for the world’s premier tournament, which begins in the summer.

Our team coverage includes reports from soccer writer Doug Roberson from the nation’s capital, plus local coverage from Fan Fest at Fadó Irish Pub in Buckhead.

The event is hosted by the Atlanta World Cup Host Committee and Atlanta United. Live entertainment will include DJ EU. There will also be giveaways from various stakeholders, including Atlanta United, the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Metro Atlanta Chamber / Atlanta Where You Belong, U.S. Soccer and the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

