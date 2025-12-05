Check out the latest updates ahead of the FIFA World Cup draw announcement

The FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed during the FIFA World Cup 2026 playoff draw in Zurich, Switzerland, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. (Claudio Thoma/Keystone via AP)

Find out which teams will be paired in group play for soccer’s biggest event, as matches begin in July.

The AJC has you covered for Friday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup draw announcement, which begins at noon in Washington, D.C.

The draw will determine the four-team groupings of the 48 teams that have qualified for the world’s premier tournament, which begins in the summer.