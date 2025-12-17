AJC Varsity Carver-Columbus repeats as state champion in first year under Jarvis Jones The former Georgia standout linebacker led Carver to a championship in his debut season as head coach. 1 / 25 Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Carver-Columbus head coach Jarvis Jones hoists the trophy as Carver-Columbus celebrates their 24-7 win against Hapeville Charter in the Class 2A GHSA football championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Jarvis Jones and the Carver-Columbus coaching staff made a statement Tuesday before the Class 2A state championship even began. The coaches led the Tigers out of the tunnel at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in matching camouflage hunting bibs, signifying their postseason mantra.

“We’ve been rocking the camouflage all playoffs because our theme has been, ‘It’s hunting season,’” Carver offensive coordinator Antwon Young said. Jones and the staff knew the rest of Class 2A would want to knock off the defending state champions, putting a target on their backs in the playoffs. “We told our guys they’re going to come out to hunt us, but we’re not getting hunted,” Young said. “We’re going to be the hunters.” Carver-Columbus head coach Jarvis Jones talks with assistant coaches during the first half against Hapeville Charter in the Class 2A GHSA football championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Hunt the Tigers did, capturing a repeat state title with a 24-7 win over Hapeville Charter. Both offenses struggled through three quarters before Carver took over in the fourth.

The Tigers led 10-7 with 10:32 remaining when their physicality finally broke through. Senior Jakobe Caslin capped an eight-play, 80-yard drive with a short touchdown run, taking a 17-7 lead halfway through the fourth quarter. Carver put the game out of reach four plays later. Senior Jamarcus Davis intercepted a third-down pass and returned it 36 yards for a game-sealing touchdown. RELATED Worth County championship ends 38-year state title drought The win was especially precious to Jones, a Carver alumnus himself. Jones helped lead the Tigers to their first state title as a standout linebacker in 2007. Jones, who took the Carver job in May, said his championship as a player doesn’t compare to winning as head coach. “It’s unbelievable, man,” Jones said. “Back-to-back state champions at my alma mater, being able to be the head coach at my alma mater. It’s a beautiful time, man.”

Jones believes he can give his community another state title next season. The former University of Georgia standout and NFL first-rounder returns young talent in several key positions, including quarterback. RELATED Former UGA QB Quincy Carter hired to coach 6A football program Freshman Sebastian Heard commanded the offense and finished 9-of-13 passing for 99 yards and a touchdown. Heard hit Kei’Maurii Miles in stride for a 38-yard touchdown in the second quarter, claiming a 10-0 lead. Freshman running back Zach Watts, who surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the season on Tuesday, also made several key plays, totaling 10 rushes for 60 yards and a 10-yard reception. The Tiger defense held Hapeville Charter to 85 total yards and forced three turnovers. Hapeville Charter was 1-for-11 on third down conversion attempts and 1-for-3 on fourth down.