Botafogo misses deadline to pay Atlanta United for Almada transfer

Botafogo failed to pay Atlanta United the $21 million it owes for the purchase of Thiago Almada more than a year ago. The Brazilian team was given a Dec. 26 deadline by the Court of Arbitration for Sport after it lost another appeal.
Botafogo also owes Atlanta United another $9 million because of incentives that were met, as well as a sell-on percentage related to Almada’s move to Atletico Madrid.
Botafogo could face a transfer ban if it doesn’t pay.
Atlanta United sold Almada to Botafogo in the 2024 summer transfer window. After helping Botafogo win Serie A and Copa Libertadores, it sent Almada on loan to Lyon in France before selling him to Atletico Madrid in Spain for a reported $29 million.
Atlanta United sued Botafogo in November 2024 for nonpayment. FIFA sanctioned Botafogo in February for its failure to pay and ordered it to pay Atlanta United $10 million. Botafogo didn’t pay, and in June, FIFA ordered it to pay $21 million. Botafogo appealed the verdict and lost.