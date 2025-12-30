Atlanta United

Botafogo misses deadline to pay Atlanta United for Almada transfer

The Brazilian team could face a transfer ban if it doesn’t pay.
Atlanta United sold midfielder Thiago Almada to Botafogo in the 2024 summer transfer window. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024)
2 hours ago

Botafogo failed to pay Atlanta United the $21 million it owes for the purchase of Thiago Almada more than a year ago. The Brazilian team was given a Dec. 26 deadline by the Court of Arbitration for Sport after it lost another appeal.

Botafogo also owes Atlanta United another $9 million because of incentives that were met, as well as a sell-on percentage related to Almada’s move to Atletico Madrid.

Atlanta United declined to comment.

Botafogo could face a transfer ban if it doesn’t pay.

Atlanta United sold Almada to Botafogo in the 2024 summer transfer window. After helping Botafogo win Serie A and Copa Libertadores, it sent Almada on loan to Lyon in France before selling him to Atletico Madrid in Spain for a reported $29 million.

Atlanta United sued Botafogo in November 2024 for nonpayment. FIFA sanctioned Botafogo in February for its failure to pay and ordered it to pay Atlanta United $10 million. Botafogo didn’t pay, and in June, FIFA ordered it to pay $21 million. Botafogo appealed the verdict and lost.

