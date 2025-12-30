Botafogo misses deadline to pay Atlanta United for Almada transfer

Botafogo failed to pay Atlanta United the $21 million it owes for the purchase of Thiago Almada more than a year ago. The Brazilian team was given a Dec. 26 deadline by the Court of Arbitration for Sport after it lost another appeal.

Botafogo also owes Atlanta United another $9 million because of incentives that were met, as well as a sell-on percentage related to Almada’s move to Atletico Madrid.