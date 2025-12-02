AJC Varsity 2 defending champions return to MBS | 2A and 3A-A private state title preview Both Carver and Hebron Christian aim for repeats at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Hebron Christian has lost only to McCallie, a Tennessee school, while beating every Class 2A or 3A-A private opponent by 16 points or more this season. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Below are previews for the state championship matchups in Classes 2A and Class 3A-A private. AJC Varsity will have previews for the matchups in all classes.

RELATED GHSA football state championships 2025: Full schedule, matchups Class 2A Hapeville Charter vs. Carver (Columbus) ﻿When, where: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Records, rankings: Hapeville Charter is 10-4, the No. 12 seed and No. 7; Carver is 14-0, the No. 3 seed and No. 1. Last meeting: Hapeville Charter won 34-26 in 2023. Carver leads the series 2-1. Things to know: Carver is the defending champion. The Tigers’ 33-14 victory over Burke County in the semifinals last week was their closest playoff game during the two-year 9-0 playoff run. But there’s a common opponent that suggests this will be a close game. Carver beat Sumter County 8-7 in the regular season, and Hapeville Charter beat Sumter 24-18 in overtime last week. Carver has a freshman quarterback, Sebastian Heard, and three superb running backs — Kelston Tarver, Zach Watts and Jakobe Caslin — each with more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage. Edge rusher Tristian Givens is a top-200 national prospect signed with Texas A&M. Hapeville has won nine consecutive games, two in overtime, since a 1-4 start. The losses were against bigger schools except for a 14-7 decision to Carver of Atlanta for the region title in September. Hapeville has beaten three straight top-10 teams (Appling County, Morgan County, Sumter County). Hapeville is balanced and takes what the defense gives it. Keylan Jones has thrown for more than 300 yards in two playoff games. Ray Damond Stiggers rushed for more than 100 yards against Appling and Sumter. Hapeville won a state title in 2017.

Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Carver 23, Hapeville Charter 7