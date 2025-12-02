2 defending champions return to MBS | 2A and 3A-A private state title preview

Below are previews for the state championship matchups in Classes 2A and Class 3A-A private.
AJC Varsity will have previews for the matchups in all classes.
When, where: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Records, rankings: Hapeville Charter is 10-4, the No. 12 seed and No. 7; Carver is 14-0, the No. 3 seed and No. 1.
Last meeting: Hapeville Charter won 34-26 in 2023. Carver leads the series 2-1.
Things to know: Carver is the defending champion. The Tigers’ 33-14 victory over Burke County in the semifinals last week was their closest playoff game during the two-year 9-0 playoff run. But there’s a common opponent that suggests this will be a close game. Carver beat Sumter County 8-7 in the regular season, and Hapeville Charter beat Sumter 24-18 in overtime last week. Carver has a freshman quarterback, Sebastian Heard, and three superb running backs — Kelston Tarver, Zach Watts and Jakobe Caslin — each with more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage. Edge rusher Tristian Givens is a top-200 national prospect signed with Texas A&M. Hapeville has won nine consecutive games, two in overtime, since a 1-4 start. The losses were against bigger schools except for a 14-7 decision to Carver of Atlanta for the region title in September. Hapeville has beaten three straight top-10 teams (Appling County, Morgan County, Sumter County). Hapeville is balanced and takes what the defense gives it. Keylan Jones has thrown for more than 300 yards in two playoff games. Ray Damond Stiggers rushed for more than 100 yards against Appling and Sumter. Hapeville won a state title in 2017.
Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Carver 23, Hapeville Charter 7
When, where: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Records, rankings: Calvary Day is 12-1, the No. 4 seed and No. 3; Hebron Christian is 11-1, the No. 2 seed and No. 1.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Things to know: Hebron Christian is the defending champion. Calvary Day is in the finals for the first time since 2013, seeking its first championship. Hebron has lost only to McCallie, a Tennessee school, while beating every Class 2A or 3A-A private opponent by 16 points or more. Devon Caldwell has rushed for 2,287 yards and 36 touchdowns. He has rushed for 616 yards and 11 touchdowns in his past two games. Other conspicuous difference-makers are Jarvis Mathurin (1,836 all-purpose yards, mostly receiving) and Max Steve (region player of the year, team’s leading tackler). Hebron has intercepted 23 passes in 12 games. Calvary’s only loss this season was against Jenkins 41-33 in September in a game that ultimately decided the region championship. James Mobley has thrown for 2,566 yards and 27 touchdowns. He’s completed 48 of 56 passes for 483 yards and eight touchdowns in three decisive playoff victories. Ca’Den Jones has rushed for 135 yards and 144 yards in his past two games. He didn’t have a 100-yard rushing game before that.
Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Hebron Christian 29, Calvary Day 24