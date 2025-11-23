Yellow Jackets drop again in AP poll

Georgia Tech hung on to a spot in the AP Top 25 poll, but barely, coming in at No. 23 after a 42-28 loss to Pitt at home on Saturday. (Karl DeBlaker/AP)

Georgia Tech falls to No. 23 after second loss in three games.

The Yellow Jackets fell from No. 15 to No. 23 after a 42-28 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Tech trailed 28-0 in the loss.

After its second loss in three games, Georgia Tech dropped again in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Sunday.

Tech has been ranked 11 straight weeks this season. Coach Brent Key’s team debuted at No. 18 on Sept. 14 and rose to No. 8 on Oct. 26 before losing Nov. 1 at North Carolina State.

The 11 straight weeks in the AP Top 25 is the program’s longest stretch since the 1999 season.

The Jackets, No. 16 in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings, face Georgia (10-1), No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings and No. 4 in the AP poll, at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In the US LBM Coaches Poll released Sunday, Tech was ranked No. 19.