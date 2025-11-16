Georgia Tech Win at BC puts No. 16 Georgia Tech in position to make ACC title game Yellow Jackets need to beat Pittsburgh at home next Saturday. Georgia Tech running back Malachi Hosley (left) ran for 107 yards and a touchdown, while wide receiver Malik Rutherford (right) had 121 yards receiving. Georgia Tech narrowly escaped a Boston College upset bid with a 36-34 win. (Mark Stockwell/AP)

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — No. 16 Georgia Tech has afforded itself a chance to clinch a berth in the ACC championship game. The Yellow Jackets (9-1, 6-1 ACC), thanks to a Houdini act at Boston College on Saturday, host Pittsburgh next Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. A Tech win gives it a spot in the ACC title game Dec. 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I did do one thing differently in the locker room just now,” Tech coach Brent Key said after Saturday’s win. “I told the team, ‘I’m not waiting ‘til tomorrow. I’m not waiting until tomorrow. One week from now we’re in a play-in game. Bottom line.’ From this moment forward, everything is geared toward us playing the best football we can possibly play as a football team next Saturday. We’re not waiting. There is no sitting around, 24-hour rule. It was a 24-second rule.” RELATED Georgia Tech evades upset at Boston College, comes back from double-digit deficit Key habitually allows his team to celebrate a win or ruminate on a loss for 24 hours after the final whistle. But after a cold night at Alumni Stadium, and after a 36-34 last-minute win, there was no time to delay thinking about the looming showdown between the Jackets and Panthers (7-3, 5-1 ACC). It will be a game the Jackets have been building toward for a long time. “We’ve worked hard in these last three years, and these last three years hadn’t been easy, but I wouldn’t want it any other way with the guys that we have, the coaches that we have and the support staff and all the fan base,” Tech quarterback Haynes King said. “We put ourselves in a great opportunity to go out and what our goal was, it’s in our hands to go accomplish these things.

“Every game is a championship game. Because we treated it like that, it got us into this position so far. We’re gonna keep riding what got us here, being ourselves.”

RELATED Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments King threw for 371 yards and a touchdown Saturday, missing just eight of his 34 throws. He also ran for 53 yards. The senior orchestrated the game-winning drive as well, taking the Jackets from their own 25 to the BC 6 to set up Aidan Birr’s 23-yard field goal that won the game. King completed passes of 8 and 17 yards during the drive and also ran for gains of 9, 9, 3, 5 and 1, respectively. Those efforts put the Jackets in position to win for the ninth time in 10 games. And to create one of the biggest home games in recent Tech history. “Next Saturday means the whole season,” Tech senior defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg said. “We gotta come out and treat it like the national championship game. We gotta take it very seriously. This whole week is gonna be the best prep we can get. This determines the season.” RELATED Photos: Georgia Tech narrowly escapes upset at Boston College Tech goes into next weekend in a four-way tie for first place in the ACC standings. Virginia is the only other team with six wins at 6-1, and is off until hosting archrival Virginia Tech on Nov. 29. Southern Methodist (5-1) hosts Louisville next week and then travels to California.