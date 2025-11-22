Falcons Logo
What will the retooled Falcons offense with Kirk Cousins look like?

Cousins, who’s set to take over for the injured Michael Penix Jr., believes he knows how to keep the offense rolling.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins passes against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/AP)
FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons plan to retool the offense for veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, who’s set to take over for the injured Michael Penix Jr.

Cousins will be at the controls when the Falcons (3-7) face the Saints (2-8) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Look for Cousins to be under center more and for more play-action passes. He also will be throwing more to the middle of the field.

“Yeah, I think we’ll try to have a good plan that we’re all comfortable with and feel like can help us kind of put our best foot forward offensively,” Cousins said. “So much of it is week to week in terms of what we feel is the best way to attack that defense that week.”

The Falcons’ offense has been inconsistent this season, but it got hot Sunday and scored on three consecutive drives against the Panthers before going back in hibernation.

Cousins believes he knows how to keep the offense rolling.

“You’d like to avoid penalties, but even on some of those drives that we had, we overcame penalties,” Cousins said. “So, when you have the penalties, trying to overcome them.”

In addition to eliminating the penalties, the Falcons must elevate their level of play.

“It’s the challenge of all 11 of us executing at our absolute best, play in and play out and stringing it together,” Cousins said. “When you do that, you tend to come away with points. When you don’t, you tend to be leaving some points out there. So that’s always a challenge.”

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

