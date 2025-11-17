AJC Varsity Vote: Week 5 Falcons High School Girls Flag Football Coach of the Week The nominees exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities. 2025 Falcons Coach of the Week

By AJC Sports 54 minutes ago link copied

As part of the High School Coach of the Week Program powered by AJC Varsity, the NFL and the Falcons will recognize five high school girls flag football head coaches across Georgia for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in athletes’ lives on and off the field. Each winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their program, recognition from the Falcons and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, along with additional special events. The nominees for the Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.

Chad Griffin, Hebron Christian Academy From the nominator: Coach Griffin is one of the pioneers of girls flag football in Georgia. He started it up at Calvary Day School in Savannah, where they won the state championship in 2020. Upon moving to Hebron, he also started the girls program here since 2021 with an area title our first year and playoffs appearances each year following. Positive impact on players: Coach Griffin is a positive role model by his encouraging words, flexibility, and structured program. The girls always feel valued and loved by our program with great parent support. Positive impact on the community: Griffin has grown the sport beyond varsity, as he also started a middle school league that has 56 girls involved over the last two years. Jared Hughes, Rome High School From the nominator: Hughes started the program from scratch this year, adding more responsibilities while also being the girls basketball coach. He has studied this new sport, hired a staff and created interest in the program.

Positive impact on players: Coach Hughes is a true leader. He impacts them as a teacher in weight training class and has a detailed, well-planned practice plan that allows our players to learn the fundamentals of this new sport.