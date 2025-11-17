Vote: Week 5 Falcons High School Girls Flag Football Coach of the Week
The nominees exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.
2025 Falcons Coach of the Week
By AJC Sports
54 minutes ago
As part of the High School Coach of the Week Program powered by AJC Varsity, the NFL and the Falcons will recognize five high school girls flag football head coaches across Georgia for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in athletes’ lives on and off the field.
Each winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their program, recognition from the Falcons and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, along with additional special events. The nominees for the Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.
Chad Griffin, Hebron Christian Academy
From the nominator: Coach Griffin is one of the pioneers of girls flag football in Georgia. He started it up at Calvary Day School in Savannah, where they won the state championship in 2020. Upon moving to Hebron, he also started the girls program here since 2021 with an area title our first year and playoffs appearances each year following.
Positive impact on players: Coach Griffin is a positive role model by his encouraging words, flexibility, and structured program. The girls always feel valued and loved by our program with great parent support.
Positive impact on the community: Griffin has grown the sport beyond varsity, as he also started a middle school league that has 56 girls involved over the last two years.
Jared Hughes, Rome High School
From the nominator: Hughes started the program from scratch this year, adding more responsibilities while also being the girls basketball coach. He has studied this new sport, hired a staff and created interest in the program.
Positive impact on players: Coach Hughes is a true leader. He impacts them as a teacher in weight training class and has a detailed, well-planned practice plan that allows our players to learn the fundamentals of this new sport.
Positive impact on the community: Hughes is an ideal coach because he helps athletes balance multiple sports and still gets the most out of his team, while not taking away from the other programs. Within the community, the athletes are involved in Read Across America Week (reading to elementary students), and they also do a Candy Grab, which provides candy for the Boys & Girls Club for Halloween
Samantha Camp, Mt. Zion High School (Carroll)
From the nominator: Watching her at practice, it is hard-pressed to know that our program is new, not only to our school but to our Lady Eagles who are competing. She has been able to work out finding room in our shared and busy schedules with athletes, ample time to practice, appropriate space to carry out practices, as well as community support to help jump-start our program. Her level of excitement has certainly contributed to the success factor of getting so many on board, and heading in a common direction so quickly.
Positive impact on players: She is self-sacrificing to serve the needs of her students and athletes anytime she sees a need. The initial phases of our flag football program has come with some hesitation from several of our girls, yet Coach Camp has mitigated any concerns of failure while raising confidence in all of our ladies. Her supportive nature also comes with accountability.
Positive impact on the community: She has contributed to our small community by being involved in coaching a variety of sports, working with the agriculture department. Donating chicken coops and other agricultural things to our elementary school for student enrichment and development. She is known to rescue animals from community members. You can find her readily participating in volunteer events hosted by the community, as well as the school system to benefit the community.