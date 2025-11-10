AJC Varsity Vote: Week 4 Falcons High School Girls Flag Football Coach of the Week The nominees exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities. 2025 Falcons Coach of the Week

By AJC Sports 1 hour ago link copied

As part of the High School Coach of the Week Program powered by AJC Varsity, the NFL and the Falcons will recognize five high school girls flag football head coaches across Georgia for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in athletes’ lives on and off the field. Each winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their program, recognition from the Falcons and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, along with additional special events. The nominees for the Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.

Know a coach who deserves the spotlight? Nominate a high school varsity tackle head coach who’s making a difference on and off the field. Submit your nomination here. This week’s nominees: Jordan Davis, Allatoona High School From the nominator: Coach Davis is an outstanding member of our community. He teaches at the local middle school, but finds a way to come over and make great connections with our students. He has done a great job building and growing our program from scratch. We have a huge interest in the flag program due to his hard work and positivity that he brings to our girls. The students here love being a part of his program. He has been very successful on the field and played in the championship game two years ago. Positive impact on players: Coach Davis is always encouraging his players and taking time to coach them individually. He gives them multiple opportunities for growth by signing them up for camps, and tournaments on a frequent basis. He spends many hours at the field allowing them opportunities.

Positive impact on the community: He encourages our players to be a part of other teams or groups within our school. He also, encourages them to participate in community service opportunities that are offered through our school such as Shop with a Buc.

Desmond Lee, Maynard Jackson High School, Atlanta From the nominator: I am nominating Dr. Desmond Lee for the Coach of the Week program presented by Nike because of his outstanding leadership, commitment, and impact on his players both on and off the field. Under his guidance, the team achieved an incredible 16–2 record, marking the most wins in school history. Dr. Lee’s success goes far beyond the scoreboard. He has built a culture rooted in connection, fellowship, and family, uniting students from diverse backgrounds and helping them grow as athletes and individuals. His ability to inspire confidence, hold his players accountable, and create a sense of belonging has transformed the team into a model of excellence and sportsmanship. Positive impact on players: Dr. Desmond Lee positively impacts his players by combining athletic coaching with academic and personal development. On the field, he emphasizes teamwork, discipline, and leadership teaching players to compete with integrity, communicate effectively, and trust one another. His coaching style focuses not only on winning games but also on building confidence, resilience, and character. Off the field, Dr. Lee is deeply committed to his students’ success. He regularly mentors and tutors players, helping them balance their academics with athletics and preparing them for college and future opportunities. He checks in on their grades, provides study sessions, and connects them with resources for academic support. Positive impact on the community: By giving back, students and athletes learn that success isn’t just about personal achievement, but about lifting others and improving the spaces they come from. Community service empowers youth to become positive role models, showing younger children that they belong, that they are seen, and that they are capable of greatness. It creates a cycle of support and inspiration — where giving leads to growth, and belonging leads to hope. Dr. Desmond Lee’s emphasis on community involvement teaches his players that when they invest in others, they also strengthen themselves and build a more united, caring world. Jason Parker, Grayson High School From the nominator: I’m nominating coach Parker because of his passion, consistency, and the positive culture he’s built within our program. He’s a motivator, teacher, and leader all in one — the kind of coach who makes everyone around him better, coaches and players alike. His energy, care for his athletes, and commitment to growth are second to none. You can feel his impact the moment he steps on the field or walks into the locker room. Positive impact on players: Coach Parker constantly challenges his players to give their best, but he does it in a way that inspires confidence instead of pressure. His motivational talks hit home every time, and his attention to detail helps every girl understand not just what to do, but why it matters. He celebrates progress, teaches through mistakes, and keeps the energy high — making sure every player knows she belongs and has value on the team.