AJC Varsity Vote: Week 3 Falcons High School Girls Flag Football Coach of the Week The nominees exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities. 2025 Falcons Coach of the Week

By AJC Sports 1 hour ago link copied

As part of the High School Coach of the Week Program powered by AJC Varsity, the NFL and the Falcons will recognize five high school girls flag football head coaches across Georgia for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in athletes’ lives on and off the field. Each winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their program, recognition from the Falcons and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, along with additional special events. The nominees for the Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.

Know a coach who deserves the spotlight? Nominate a high school varsity tackle head coach who’s making a difference on and off the field. Submit your nomination here, open through noon Wednesday. Lorenzo Bailey, Elite Scholars Academy From the nominator: Coach Bailey is a motivating, inspirational, and dedicated mentor, leader, and role model to his players and our school community. He uses his skill, knowledge, and experience to teach and mold younger players into the best they can be. He pushes players to their maximum potential, motivating them to succeed on and off the field. He has coached teams to championship levels and has also worked with new, first time players to develop their skills and love of the sport. He defines what a leader is truly meant to be and has a genuine care for others. He gives back to the community and mentors youth whether on the field, in the barber chair, or in the classroom. Coach Bailey is a giving, selfless, high energy, and fun-loving person who deserves to be nominated for the Coach of the Week. Positive impact on players: Coach Bailey is a proponent of treat others the way you want to be treated. He cultivates an environment of respect, positivity, and sportsmanship. The team looks up to him and he models how to treat others. He creates a safe and team driven culture that makes players feel important, welcomed, and a true part of the team. At the end of each practice, Coach Bailey likes to have celebrations of players to let them know everything they do is important. He likes for players and coaches to highlight and praise others that made a great play, were helpful, or improved. He also emphasizes the value of those who assist you, including team managers, custodians, etc. He instills in his players a level of respect to all those they interact with. He is also an advocate for the underdog, making them feel included, worthy, and noticed. Positive impact on the community: Coach Bailey likes to work with individuals who may be in tough situations or circumstances. His personal experiences and upbringing help him relate to others who may be experiencing challenging times. He is committed to working with youth to help them foster their talent and see that there are options and hope. He works with individuals in underprivileged and minority communities to give them an outlet and saving grace through sports. This helped him through difficult times and situations, and he likes to share that with others. He supports and assists local organizations including our athletic booster club. He assisted the McIntosh Trail Community Service Board, which provides mental health, developmental disability and addictive disease services to those in need, by volunteering at a 5k to benefit their initiative. As a barber, he often gives out free haircuts to those in need. Coach Bailey has traveled to Africa twice on mission trips, teaching English and basketball. He traveled with the Mission First organization to serve deprived communities in Africa.

Jake Burgdorf, McEachern High School From the nominator: I’m nominating Coach Jake Burgdorf because of the incredible impact he’s had on the McEachern Flag Football program. His passion, leadership, and energy have completely elevated the standard for his athletes. Coach Burgdorf not only teaches the game he builds character, confidence, and discipline in every player. His teams play with purpose, heart, and unity because he instills a mindset of doing the little things right every day. Under his leadership, McEachern has grown into one of the most respected programs in the area, on and off the field.