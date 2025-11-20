Georgia Tech Logo
UGA-Georgia Tech commemorative posters to be in this Sunday’s AJC print edition

The posters will be full-page and will be available to both subscribers and for purchase at newsstands.
By
51 minutes ago

This Sunday’s print edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will feature full-page posters for both Georgia and Georgia Tech ahead of the game of Clean Old-Fashioned Hate.

These collectible posters carry an extra level of uniqueness as the print edition of the AJC will be sunset at the end of 2025. (But don’t worry, all the news and information you love will continue to be available on AJC.com and our various online platforms.)

Home delivery subscribers will receive the posters with their regular paper.

Newspapers will be available in stands at Publix, Kroger, QT and RaceTrac.

See both posters below.

