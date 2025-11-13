Georgia Bulldogs Two Georgia Bulldogs listed as probable on SEC availability report Georgia’s game against Texas is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday start on ABC. Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie (7) scores a touchdown during the first half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 12, 2024, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

ATHENS — Georgia will play its final SEC game of the season on Saturday against the Texas Longhorns. And the Bulldogs could well have two key members of their team back in the fold.

The first availability report of the week did not have Demello Jones listed, while Lawson Luckie was probable. Defensive lineman Joshua Horton was also listed as probable. Luckie left last week’s game against Mississippi State after suffering a blow to the head in the second quarter. “Lawson is doing well. I think he’s going make a good quick turn, but we’ll see,” Smart said. As for Jones, he left in the fourth quarter of Georgia’s win over Florida with an elbow injury. Jones traveled with the team to Mississippi State and dressed out but did not play in the game.

Smart shared on Wednesday that both players have been practicing this week, while going deeper on what Jones brings to the team.

“Demello’s growth has been great,” Smart said. “He’s a very strong, physical kid. That’s why he’s been able to go and play some of the inside positions because he’s got some strength and he’s got instincts. He’s got good ball skills. He’s a good football player.” With Jones out, Daniel Harris did see an uptick in snaps. Georgia started Ellis Robinson and Daylen Everette at cornerback against the Bulldogs last week. Everette had two strong games against Texas last season, forcing four turnovers in the two Georgia wins. As for tight end, Jaden Reddell and Elyiss Williams took on larger roles in the offense. Oscar Delp is still Georgia’s top option at tight end. He scored his first touchdown of the season against Mississippi State. Georgia center Drew Bobo was not listed on the availability report. He left the Mississippi State game with a cut on his hand. Colbie Young, Jordan Hall, Kyron Jones and Talyn Taylor were all once again listed as out for this week’s game. Georgia hopes to get Taylor back this season, while Jones’s status is uncertain. Young and Hall are not expected to play again this season.