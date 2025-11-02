UGA Logo
TV network announced for Georgia football-Mississippi State game

The game will kick off at 12:00 pm and be broadcast on ESPN.
Georgia's game against Mississippi State next week will kick off at noon and air on ESPN. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation 2022)
59 minutes ago

A television network has been announced for Georgia’s next game against Mississippi State on Nov. 8, with ESPN broadcasting the game.

It had been previously announced that the game would start at noon ET.

Georgia last visited Mississippi State back in 2022, with Georgia winning 45-19.

The two teams met in Athens last season, with Georgia pulling out a 41-31 win over the visiting Bulldogs.

To date, Mississippi State is 5-4 on the season, with all four losses coming in SEC play. Two of them came in overtime against Tennessee and Texas, while Mississippi State also has a two-point loss to Florida on its ledger.

Mississippi State is 2-19 in SEC games since the start of the 2023 season.

Mississippi State pulled out a 38-35 win over Arkansas on Saturday, winning the game in the final minute. It is the first SEC win for head coach Jeff Lebby.

Former Georgia wide receiver Anthony Evans caught the game-winning touchdown pass. He transferred to Mississippi State after Georgia landed Zachariah Branch in the transfer portal.

Georgia won against Florida on Saturday by a score of 24-20.

“Our kids are very resilient,” Smart said. “Another night in the SEC. I don’t know what else is going on in the country right now, but when you play in this league, every game comes down to the last two possessions. I thought we managed that well.”

The game against Mississippi State will be Georgia’s last true road game of the season. Georgia beat Tennessee and Auburn on the road earlier in the season.

Georgia is 7-1 on the season and 5-1 in SEC play.

Georgia-Mississippi State game time, TV Network for Week 11

Game Time: Noon ET

TV Network: ESPN

Date: Nov. 8

Location: Starkville, Mississippi

