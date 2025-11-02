TV network announced for Georgia football-Mississippi State game

Georgia's game against Mississippi State next week will kick off at noon and air on ESPN. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation 2022)

The game will kick off at 12:00 pm and be broadcast on ESPN.

The game will kick off at 12:00 pm and be broadcast on ESPN.

A television network has been announced for Georgia’s next game against Mississippi State on Nov. 8, with ESPN broadcasting the game.

Georgia last visited Mississippi State back in 2022, with Georgia winning 45-19.

The two teams met in Athens last season, with Georgia pulling out a 41-31 win over the visiting Bulldogs.

To date, Mississippi State is 5-4 on the season, with all four losses coming in SEC play. Two of them came in overtime against Tennessee and Texas, while Mississippi State also has a two-point loss to Florida on its ledger.

Mississippi State is 2-19 in SEC games since the start of the 2023 season.