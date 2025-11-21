Terrence Edwards turns to brother for advice in first season as head coach

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Mount Vernon coach Terrence Edwards, whose team beat Savannah Country Day 23-13 in the Class 3A-A Private playoffs to give Edwards his first playoff victory as a head coach. Mount Vernon avenged a 23-17 elimination loss to Savannah Country Day from last season, Edwards’ first year leading the Mustangs. Edwards previously worked as Milton’s pass game coordinator and won a state championship with the Eagles in 2023. Edwards and his brother, Robert Edwards, were both standout players at the University of Georgia. Robert has been a head coach since 2010. He is in his fourth year coaching the brothers’ alma mater, Washington County. Terrence Edwards and the Mustangs will try to upset second-ranked Fellowship Christian in the second round tonight. Mount Vernon is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in its 20 full varsity seasons.
1. What are some of the challenges of coaching a smaller private school like Mount Vernon and playing private schools with multiple Division I players like Fellowship Christian?
“They are very talented, you know, two D-I kids in the backfield (Georgia Southern commit Jonathan Granby and Duke commit CJ Givers) at quarterback and at running back, and they have great success with getting qualified kids there. When I say that I just mean kids that fit the private-school mold. This is something that’s probably just the coach in me, but I believe that if you love the game, if you’re willing to work your tail off and if you’re willing to put it on the line for your teammates, I can coach you up. I’ve got kids that love football and that want to be good, that want to win. But at end of the day, talent still takes over, but my kids are going to go and fight. They’re going to give you everything they’ve got, and yes, I think every coach would love to have the 5-stars, but I’m just happy and humbled that Mount Vernon gave me an opportunity to coach the kids that I have, and I love coaching them.”
2. How often do you talk with your brother, Robert, and what does he tell you about coaching?
“Almost every day. We talk about his games, we talk about my games. We talk about things, and I bounce stuff off him, and he bounces stuff off me. He’s been a head coach now for over 10 years, so I’m new to it, so I’ll always call him about his advice, and likewise, he’ll call me and ask me what I think about things. We talk all the time, so that’s nothing uncommon now that we’re both in the head coaching world. I’m lucky to have somebody so close to me that’s been a head coach for so long to kind of help and guide me throughout my journey.”
Note: Robert and Terrence are former All-SEC players who played in the NFL and CFL.
3. What lessons from your time as Milton’s passing game coordinator have you brought to Mount Vernon, and how close are you with Milton now?
“Every time I get the opportunity to go to the game, I go. I went last week when they played Shiloh because we played at (1 p.m. on Friday), so I got the opportunity to see them play, as well, so it’s been great. I was at Pace Academy for six years, then I was at Milton for two, and just having those two experiences have shaped me into the head coach I am today, and a lot of it stems from Ben Reaves (Milton’s head coach). He does an awesome job over there, and I’m just so happy that he allowed me to come and coach those receivers for two years, being a passing game coordinator for two years and just forming those relationships. That kind of shaped the way I want to run a program. I will never have the players that Milton has, but my coaching staff, I kind of mimic what they do. When I say mimic, it’s that you’ve got to have people that are like-minded and like each other.”
4. Who are the guys that would stand out if Mount Vernon upset Fellowship Christian on Friday?
“Starting off with our receiver, Taurean Rawlins, number 11. He’s an almost 1,400-yard receiver with about 17 touchdowns, so he’s a dangerous player with the ball in his hands. He possesses tremendous speed, possesses the ability to track the football, so he’s probably number one. Then our athlete quarterback/nickel, Keon Clealand, he orchestrates our offense and defense. He’s a player that we count on on offense and defense. Then just our leader on the defense, our linebacker Ethan Siggers, who’s over 100 tackles this season. He’s the quarterback of the defense. He puts everyone in the right position to be successful. So I’m counting on those three guys to really put their imprint on this game. If those guys go out and lead their team, and they put us in the best position possible, then let’s see what happens at the end of the day.”
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
