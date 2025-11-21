AJC Varsity Terrence Edwards turns to brother for advice in first season as head coach Mount Vernon coach and his brother, Robert, were both standout players at UGA. Terrence Edwards, a former Georgia wide receiver, was named head football coach at Mount Vernon in January 2024. (Courtesy of Mount Vernon)

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Mount Vernon coach Terrence Edwards, whose team beat Savannah Country Day 23-13 in the Class 3A-A Private playoffs to give Edwards his first playoff victory as a head coach. Mount Vernon avenged a 23-17 elimination loss to Savannah Country Day from last season, Edwards’ first year leading the Mustangs. Edwards previously worked as Milton’s pass game coordinator and won a state championship with the Eagles in 2023. Edwards and his brother, Robert Edwards, were both standout players at the University of Georgia. Robert has been a head coach since 2010. He is in his fourth year coaching the brothers’ alma mater, Washington County. Terrence Edwards and the Mustangs will try to upset second-ranked Fellowship Christian in the second round tonight. Mount Vernon is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in its 20 full varsity seasons. 1. What are some of the challenges of coaching a smaller private school like Mount Vernon and playing private schools with multiple Division I players like Fellowship Christian?

“They are very talented, you know, two D-I kids in the backfield (Georgia Southern commit Jonathan Granby and Duke commit CJ Givers) at quarterback and at running back, and they have great success with getting qualified kids there. When I say that I just mean kids that fit the private-school mold. This is something that’s probably just the coach in me, but I believe that if you love the game, if you’re willing to work your tail off and if you’re willing to put it on the line for your teammates, I can coach you up. I’ve got kids that love football and that want to be good, that want to win. But at end of the day, talent still takes over, but my kids are going to go and fight. They’re going to give you everything they’ve got, and yes, I think every coach would love to have the 5-stars, but I’m just happy and humbled that Mount Vernon gave me an opportunity to coach the kids that I have, and I love coaching them.” RELATED Everything to know about Class 3A-A Private second-round playoff matchups 2. How often do you talk with your brother, Robert, and what does he tell you about coaching? “Almost every day. We talk about his games, we talk about my games. We talk about things, and I bounce stuff off him, and he bounces stuff off me. He’s been a head coach now for over 10 years, so I’m new to it, so I’ll always call him about his advice, and likewise, he’ll call me and ask me what I think about things. We talk all the time, so that’s nothing uncommon now that we’re both in the head coaching world. I’m lucky to have somebody so close to me that’s been a head coach for so long to kind of help and guide me throughout my journey.” Note: Robert and Terrence are former All-SEC players who played in the NFL and CFL.

RELATED 21 games between top-10 teams headline second round of GHSA playoffs 3. What lessons from your time as Milton’s passing game coordinator have you brought to Mount Vernon, and how close are you with Milton now?