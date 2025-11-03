AJC Varsity Roswell kicker on clinching field goal: ‘Just trust my leg and have faith’ Balint Vorosmarty’s 48-yard field goal with 42 seconds left lifted Roswell over Milton. Roswell kicker Balint Vorosmarty celebrates with a teammate after kicking the winning field goal against Walton on Aug. 29, 2025. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Roswell kicker Balint Vorosmarty, whose 48-yard field goal with 42 seconds left gave No. 3 Roswell a 41-39 region-clinching victory over No. 5 Milton on Friday night in a Class 5A game between north Fulton County archrivals. Vorosmarty also made a 29-yard field goal in the game. He has made seven field goals this season and put 54 of 61 kickoffs into the end zone. Vorosmarty is committed to Georgia State. He is ranked the 11th-best senior placekicking prospect nationally by Kohl’s Kicking. 1. What are your thoughts and feelings about that game, that kick, beating Milton?

“My thoughts about the game are that it was a perfect ending with beating a losing streak against Milton since 2018. The most memorable big part was watching the refs put the sign up saying it’s good and hearing the crowd go crazy and everyone cheering.” 2. Take us through that field goal from the time it dawned on you that you might be called on to kick to win the game. What are you thinking and doing, and how was your confidence? “As soon as Milton scored and took that little lead in the final parts of the game, I realized and everyone else realized it might go down to me. I was thinking I got this. It’s just another kick. Be loose, be ready and calm myself down. I was stretching, kicking, getting my mind ready, telling myself I got this. It’s just another kick. My confidence level was that I already made the field goal, that it would be easy. Just trust my leg and have faith. I have kicked many field goals from that distance in a game, even last year against Milton. I had the exact same kick, exact same spot and hash.” 3. What is an interesting story about the field goal, the victory, the celebration, something we wouldn’t know unless we were in the middle of it?

“During the field goal, the referees were standing next to and in front of the snapper for so long and the clock was going down, and I didn’t know what was going on, so I had to redo my steps, but luckily my coach called a timeout to save me, and then we redid everything, and I made the kick. After I made the kick, I took my helmet off in celebration, and a piece of my helmet pad fell out, and I had to kick the kickoff with a broken helmet but still kicked a touchback.”