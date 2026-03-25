Falcons plan to add RB Brian Robinson to build backfield depth, reports say

Hello, Mr. Robinson.
Well, another Mr. Robinson.
Hello, Mr. Robinson.
Well, another Mr. Robinson.
After losing Tyler Allgeier in free agency, the Falcons needed to bolster their backfield, and they’re planning to sign Brian Robinson, according to multiple reports, including NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport.
Robinson joins Bijan Robinson, the Falcons’ do-it-all running back, who was an All-Pro selection last season.
The deal reportedly is for one year and $2.5 million.
After playing his first three seasons in Washington, Brian Robinson went to the 49ers last season, where he logged 92 carries for 400 yards and two touchdowns. His most productive season was in 2024, when he had 187 carries for 799 yards and eight touchdowns; he was the starter in 13 of 14 games he played.
Brian Robinson, 27, was a third-round pick (98th overall) by the Commanders in the 2022 draft.
At 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, he provides a power option after Allgeier left the Falcons for Arizona on the first day of free agency.
The Falcons announced Thursday they’ve signed veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian.
Siemian, 34, was originally selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round (250th overall) of the 2015 draft after his career at Northwestern.
Siemian appeared in 40 games, including 33 starts with the Broncos, Jets, Saints and Bears. He has passed for 7,751 yards, with 44 touchdowns and 32 interceptions in his career, and will be a backup to Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa.