Atlanta Falcons Falcons plan to add RB Brian Robinson to build backfield depth, reports say The one-year, $2.5M contract will help bolster the backfield. The Falcons are adding Brian Robinson Jr. to their backfield, according to reports. (Matt Rourke/AP)

By AJC Sports 43 minutes ago link copied

Hello, Mr. Robinson. Well, another Mr. Robinson.

After losing Tyler Allgeier in free agency, the Falcons needed to bolster their backfield, and they’re planning to sign Brian Robinson, according to multiple reports, including NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport. Robinson joins Bijan Robinson, the Falcons’ do-it-all running back, who was an All-Pro selection last season. The deal reportedly is for one year and $2.5 million.

After playing his first three seasons in Washington, Brian Robinson went to the 49ers last season, where he logged 92 carries for 400 yards and two touchdowns. His most productive season was in 2024, when he had 187 carries for 799 yards and eight touchdowns; he was the starter in 13 of 14 games he played.