Atlanta Braves MONDAY MORNING: Recapping Braves' coaching, front office offseason changes Team reshapes its staff with hiring of Walt Weiss as manager.

The Braves had a busy week reshaping their coaching staff and making a couple of promotions in their front office. Here’s a recap of the Braves’ staff adjustments thus far:

-- The team promoted bench coach Walt Weiss, 61, to manager. Weiss replaces Brian Snitker, who after an illustrious run highlighted by the 2021 championship transitioned to an advisory role following the season. Weiss has been with the Braves since 2018. He also played for the franchise from 1998-2000, making his only All-Star appearance as a Brave. It was somewhat a surprise the Braves went internal with their hire — even Weiss himself admitted he had doubts he'd get the job as the monthlong process unfolded — but the Braves ultimately landed on someone who's been in house. -- The Braves made several adjustments to Weiss' staff. They let go of pitching coach Rick Kranitz, first base coach Tom Goodwin and third base coach Fredi González. Kranitz, 67, is the most notable departure as he was highly regarded for his work with Braves pitchers over the years. He leaves Atlanta among the more accomplished pitching coaches in franchise history.

Goodwin replaced Eric Young Sr. two years ago when the latter joined Ron Washington's Angels staff. Gonzalez, a former Braves manager (2011-16), was a rare in-season hire as the team needed a change after then-third base coach Matt Tuiasosopo made several poor judgment calls.

-- Former Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, 39, replaced Kranitz. Hefner is extremely highly regarded and this was viewed as a true loss for New York (which is the cherry on top of what the Braves believe is an excellent hire). Hefner is analytically-minded and provides fresh perspective for a talented staff that just needs to stay healthy. -- Antoan Richardson replaced Goodwin as the team's first base coach, outfield coordinator and baserunning instructor. He was also formerly with the Mets, who led the majors in stolen base percentage last season (89.1%). Juan Soto, who stole a career-high 38 bases, notably has credited Richardson. -- The Braves hired Tony Mansolino to replace Gonzalez. Mansolino, 43, spent the past five years with the Orioles, serving more than four seasons as the third base coach and taking over as interim manager this past year after Brandon Hyde was dismissed in-season. The Orioles went 60-59 under Mansolino. He previously worked in Cleveland as a hitting coach (2011-15), manager (2016-19) and infield coordinator (2020) at multiple levels. -- J.P. Martinez takes over as the Braves' bullpen coach. Martinez, 43, was the Giants' pitching coach last season. San Francisco's bullpen excelled under his leadership (3.44 ERA, third best in MLB). He was an assistant pitching coach from 2021-24. -- The Braves have hitting coach Tim Hyers under contract. His work started to pay dividends in the second half as the team's offense was dramatically better following a dreadful first half.