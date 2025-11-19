AJC Varsity M.L. King coach on turnaround season: ‘We needed to learn how to win’ (Jason Getz/AJC)

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is M.L. King coach Joel Kight, whose team defeated Hiram 47-23 in the Class 4A first round last week. M.L. King (10-1) has achieved its first playoff victory and 10-win season since 2012. Kight is a former M.L. King linebacker who was the AJC’s Class 5A defensive player of the year in 2007, when M.L. King was amid a 10-year run of averaging 10.2 victories (2003-12). Kight went on to play at Ole Miss.

He has been on M.L. King’s staff since 2017 and became head coach in 2023. This year’s team has avenged five losses from the 2024 team that finished 4-7. M.L. King will play at defending Class 4A champion North Oconee on Friday. RELATED Walton coach says early loss to McEachern, avenged in first round, ‘made the kids hungry’ 1. What’s better about this year’s team? Did you return lots of players? “We actually lost some key guys. Our quarterback didn’t come back. Our top wide receiver returned to Florida. A lot of people thought we’d be down, but we’ve had some guys step up. The difference is we’ve just finished this year. We were close on a lot of games last year (losing four games by five points or less). We needed to learn how to win. We’re still learning. We still make mistakes, but our guys want to win. We can see it in practice. They want it.” 2. What’s been the most impactful change that you’ve made since being promoted to head coach in 2023?

“The biggest thing that I did was set the standard high. I challenged them every day. The standard is high, and we’re not lowering it for anybody. The first thing is grades. We do a grade sheet every week, and we do down-ups if you’re not making good grades. Every F is 100 down-ups. Every D is 90. Every C is 80. We do it every week. A lot of it wasn’t that the classes were hard. It was them being lazy. It’s brought up a lot of their grades. That’s how we go about school, practice, the game. We do everything first class and 100%.”