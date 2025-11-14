Atlanta Falcons Midseason report card: Falcons earn low marks for first half of season With 3-6 record, Falcons remain steeped in mediocrity, but they can salvage season. With a 3-6 record halfway through the season and at least two bad losses, coach Raheem Morris isn't the only Falcon not making the grade so far. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons are just past the halfway point of the 2025 season, and suffice it to say they are not making the grade. The offense has sputtered, the defense can’t stop the run and the special teams have been shaky.

Over the final eight games, there's a lot of "fix" and "clean up" to do, as the coaching hierarchy has repeatedly stated. The two blown opportunities against the Panthers and Dolphins could come back to haunt the Falcons. Missed kicks against the Bucs and Patriots cost them two more games. For a team working the margins, trying to make the playoffs and end the string of seven consecutive losing seasons, there's very little room for error the rest of the way. Here are the Falcons' midterm grades:

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has now started 11 games, including eight this season.

He’s 4-7 in his starts. For context, Falcons great Steve Bartkowski was 4-7 in his first 11 starts. Michael Vick was 6-4-1 and Matt Ryan was 7-4. After getting traded to the Packers, Brett Favre was 7-4 in his first 11 starts. David Klingler, who was drafted sixth overall by the Bengals in 1992, was 1-10 in his first 11 starts. Peyton Manning was 2-9 in his first 11 starts. RELATED Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. on his play: ‘I’m human. I’m not perfect.’ What’s the point? For the most part, young quarterbacks struggle. How will Penix recover from his early struggles? Bartkowski and Manning recovered. David Klingler did not.

The Falcons are moving the ball, but it's been a bunch of yards to nowhere. The Falcons average 330.8 yards per game (16th in the NFL), with 119.3 yards rushing (15th) and 211.4 yards passing (16th), but only 18.8 points (27th). They are not efficient on third down (33.6%, 29th) nor fourth down (44.44%, 26th). Penix has been sacked just 14 times. Elijah Wilkinson has played well at right tackle and Kyle Hinton stepped in for Matthew Bergeron at left guard. Right guard Chris Lindstrom and left tackle Jake Matthews are battling through injuries. Grade: C