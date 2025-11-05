UGA Logo
Matthew Stafford sets pace among NFL quarterbacks, makes more history

Former Georgia star leads NFL quarterbacks in TD passes, yards per game.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (Gregory Bull/AP)
By
1 hour ago

Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to make history for the Los Angeles Rams in his 17th season in the NFL ranks.

Stafford became the fourth quarterback in NFL history with 20 or more touchdowns and two or fewer interceptions through his first eight games of the season as he led Los Angeles to a 34-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Stafford was 24-of-32 passing for 281 yards and four touchdowns, looking sharp as ever in his incredible rebound from back issues that limited his offseason work.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford greets family before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (Gregory Bull/AP)
Stafford’s strong season has triggered some NFL analysts to suggest the 37-year-old could be a candidate for league MVP honors by the end of the season.

Stafford, asked the key to the team’s growth, said that it has been the team’s continued improvement.

“We’re continuing to grow,” Stafford, the NFL’s ninth all-time leading passing yardage and passing touchdown leader, said after the Rams won their third consecutive game.

“It’s not like we’ve got it all figured out, we just continue to try to play team football.”

Stafford spread the praise out throughout the team, including head coach Sean McVay.

“We’ve got great players at all positions, on the offensive line and then our skill guys,” Stafford said, “(and) Sean is doing a helluva job devising plays for us to go out there and be successful and our guys are executing.”

Stafford’s 21 passing touchdowns lead the NFL, as do his 268.4 yards passing per game among quarterbacks with at least three starts this season.

About the Author

Mike is in his eighth season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 30 years of collegiate sports multimedia experience, 25 of them in the SEC including beat writer stops at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and now Georgia. Mike was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.

