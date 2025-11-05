Georgia Bulldogs Matthew Stafford sets pace among NFL quarterbacks, makes more history Former Georgia star leads NFL quarterbacks in TD passes, yards per game. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (Gregory Bull/AP)

Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to make history for the Los Angeles Rams in his 17th season in the NFL ranks. Stafford became the fourth quarterback in NFL history with 20 or more touchdowns and two or fewer interceptions through his first eight games of the season as he led Los Angeles to a 34-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Stafford was 24-of-32 passing for 281 yards and four touchdowns, looking sharp as ever in his incredible rebound from back issues that limited his offseason work. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford greets family before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (Gregory Bull/AP) Stafford's strong season has triggered some NFL analysts to suggest the 37-year-old could be a candidate for league MVP honors by the end of the season. Stafford, asked the key to the team's growth, said that it has been the team's continued improvement.

“We’re continuing to grow,” Stafford, the NFL’s ninth all-time leading passing yardage and passing touchdown leader, said after the Rams won their third consecutive game.