Atlanta Falcons Making space for Bijan Robinson to run is X-factor for Falcons vs. Patriots Atlanta aims to clean up run blocking against the NFL’s stingiest rush defense. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson runs for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Atlanta. Robinson has been held to under 100 scrimmage yards in each of the Falcons’ past two games. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Running back Bijan Robinson has been held to under 100 scrimmage yards in each of the Falcons’ past two games. Springing Robinson against a stout defense will be the X-factor when the Falcons (3-4) play the Patriots (6-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Patriots hang their helmets on stopping the run. RELATED It’s early, but Falcons are at risk of squandering Bijan Robinson’s brilliance “We had run the football really well up until then,” Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said of the period before the recent games against the 49ers and the Dolphins. “We’ve got to get it fixed. Got to get it fixed right now so that we can play at our best on Sunday.” The 49ers held Bijan Robinson to 40 yards rushing and 52 receiving. The Dolphins held Robinson to 25 yards rushing and 23 receiving. The Falcons have contended that they have been misidentifying defensive fronts.

“We don’t want free hitters tackling our backs,” Zac Robinson said. “So some of those things, the looks that we’re anticipating, we’ve got to own those looks. … We just, we got to be a lot cleaner. That’s across the board. It’s not just the offensive line. It’s the receivers, tight ends. Everybody has a hand in it when it comes to the run game.”