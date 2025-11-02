Making space for Bijan Robinson to run is X-factor for Falcons vs. Patriots
Atlanta aims to clean up run blocking against the NFL’s stingiest rush defense.
Falcons running back Bijan Robinson runs for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Atlanta. Robinson has been held to under 100 scrimmage yards in each of the Falcons’ past two games. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
“We had run the football really well up until then,” Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said of the period before the recent games against the 49ers and the Dolphins. “We’ve got to get it fixed. Got to get it fixed right now so that we can play at our best on Sunday.”
The 49ers held Bijan Robinson to 40 yards rushing and 52 receiving. The Dolphins held Robinson to 25 yards rushing and 23 receiving.
The Falcons have contended that they have been misidentifying defensive fronts.
“We don’t want free hitters tackling our backs,” Zac Robinson said. “So some of those things, the looks that we’re anticipating, we’ve got to own those looks. … We just, we got to be a lot cleaner. That’s across the board. It’s not just the offensive line. It’s the receivers, tight ends. Everybody has a hand in it when it comes to the run game.”
The Patriots became the first team since 1950 to not allow a running back to rush for more than 50 yards through Week 8 of the season.
“Coach Led (Dwayne Ledford) does a great job bringing those guys in at the end of the week and kind of saying, hey, here’s the run plan,” Robinson said. “I’m doing the pass and install. They kind of have a mini-run meeting. Just to kind of go through the looks, what we’re anticipating.”
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.