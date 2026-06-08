Atlanta Falcons Michael Penix Jr. gets a rest day, is ‘hitting every milestone’ for Falcons ‘Mike does have limitations based on his rehab, but he’s done a great job to date,’ coach Kevin Stefanski says. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. runs a drill during an OTA workout at the team's traning facility on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 1 hour ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who’s battling Tua Tagovailoa for the team’s starting job, won’t participate during the team’s OTA practice Monday in Flowery Branch. Penix is taking a “scheduled rest day,” coach Kevin Stefanski said in a news conference. Penix, who suffered a torn ACL in November, will be active during walk-through portions but won’t do much else physically.

Stefanski said Penix, who’s only been cleared for individual throwing sessions and 7-on-7 periods, is “closer” to being a full-go in 11-on-11s and might be able to do so during next week’s mandatory minicamp. The Falcons don’t have a set date for when Penix’s rehabilitation process will be complete, but Stefanski said the team is pleased with his progress. “He’s hitting every milestone that he’s supposed to hit,” Stefanski said. “But in constant communication with our medical team, and Mike, and I think he’s doing everything he can do. Certainly, when he may want to do more, we have to hold him back from certain things potentially. “But not going to put any time frames out there just yet, just going to focus on what’s in front.”

The Falcons will take an “all-encompassing evaluation” of their quarterbacks this offseason, Stefanski said, but training camp and the preseason will be weighed more significantly than the pad-free OTA practices.