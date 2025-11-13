AJC Varsity Lee County coach concerned about Sprayberry’s ‘playmakers all over the field’ ‘Our players know we are going up against a top-10 ranked team on the road and we will need to be at our best,’ Dean Fabrizio says. Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio and his team head to Sprayberry on Friday night in the only first-round game between top-10 teams. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2020)

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Lee County coach Dean Fabrizio, whose team plays at Sprayberry on Friday night in the only first-round game between top-10 teams. Lee County is No. 8 in Class 5A. Sprayberry is No. 10. The teams met in the 2024 quarterfinals, and Lee County came away with a stunning 64-0 victory. Lee County is a 4-point favorite in the rematch, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. 1. How does a coach explain to his team that the opponent you beat 64-0 last season is a serious threat to beat you this time? How confident can you be that teenagers will truly get it?

“I don’t think the score last year was indicative of how good a team Sprayberry really had. We jumped on them early, and things just kind of snowballed from there. We were very concerned going into that game as they had a heck of a football team. Our players know we are going up against a top-10 ranked team on the road and we will need to be at our best. (Former coach Brett Vavra) did a great job with that team last year, and (current coach Pete Fominaya, hired from Hiram) and his staff have continued that this year.” RELATED Active Georgia high school football coaches with at least 100 career wins 2. What do you see in this year’s Sprayberry team that concerns you? “They have playmakers all over the field. They run an offense that is a different system than we have seen this year as well. Their quarterback (Jaden Duckett, who committed to The Citadel last month) is a playmaker running and passing the football. (Jorden Edmonds, an AJC Super 11 player committed to Alabama) is a big- time talent at wide receiver, and No. 6 (Kealan Jones, committed to Georgia) is a big-time threat at running back. They have several other very talented players up and down their roster as well.” RELATED GHSA playoffs first round (5A): 10 teams meet for the first time 3. What’s the scouting report on your own team this season? And reflecting back on last year, has there ever been a better RPO situation than you had with Weston Bryan and Ousmane Kromah? What do you try to do on offense this season with the different skill sets that you have?

“Well, obviously losing a generational talent like Ousmane (to Florida State) and a quarterback like Weston (to Georgia Southern) who had one of the best years of any quarterback in Georgia history (29 passing touchdowns, 34 rushing touchdowns) is going to be tough to replace. What people don’t see is the experience and leadership we lost with those two. In addition, we had a veteran offensive line last year with four seniors. All four are currently playing college football. We have a younger team across the board this year but especially on offense. Despite our youth, we feel we have a lot of talent on offense and can be very diverse. Our quarterback, Marcus Snipes, has been in and out of the lineup with injuries this year, but he has been back these last few weeks and has played well. He had 391 yards passing against Houston County. We don’t have Ousmane, but we have a group of really good running backs in Canton Williams, J.R. Walker, Dominique Ball and Jordan Bush, who has had to play QB a lot too. We feel this group on offense has really gotten a lot better as the season has progressed and they gained experience.”