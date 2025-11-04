Kennesaw State basketball cruises in season opener with 105-30 win

The Owls shot 65.5% from the field and 63% from the 3-point line. 13 different players scored, with four of them finishing in double figures.

Kennesaw State stormed out of the gates Monday night with a 105-30 victory over Paine College at home.

Simeon Cottle led all scorers with 17 points on just seven shot attempts. The senior guard was the Owls’ second leading scorer last season with 18 points per game. Their leading scorer, Adrian Wooley, transferred to Louisville.

Kennesaw State’s bench scored 59 of the team’s 105 points.

Paine College is located in Augusta and competes in Division I of the NCCAA. It finished 17-6 last season before losing in the second round of the NCCAA South Regional Championships.

The Owls will head on the road to play Florida A&M on Saturday before returning home for another in-state battle against Point University on Wednesday.