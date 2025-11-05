AJC Varsity

Jake Burgdorf voted Week 3 Falcons High School Girls Flag Football Coach of the Week

The nominees exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.
2025 Falcons Coach of the Week
By AJC Sports
Updated 1 hour ago

Coach Jake Burgdorf leads his McEachern flag football team with a “passion, leadership, and energy (that) have completely elevated the standard” for his athletes, according to a colleague at McEachern.

“His teams play with purpose, heart, and unity because he instills a mindset of doing the little things right every day,” Burgdorf’s colleague said.

Burgdorf is the winner in this week’s Falcons High School Girls Flag Football Coach of the Week voting, the third in a five-week program recognizing high school football coaches for their impact on and off the field.

As part of the High School Coach of the Week Program powered by AJC Varsity, the NFL and the Falcons will recognize five high school girls flag football head coaches across Georgia for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in athletes’ lives on and off the field.

Each winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their program, recognition from the Falcons and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, along with additional special events. The nominees for the Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.

