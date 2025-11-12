Jacob Parker voted Week 4 Falcons High School Girls Flag Football Coach of the Week

According to a colleague, Parker is “a motivator, teacher, and leader all in one — the kind of coach who makes everyone around him better, coaches and players alike” — and his “energy, care for his athletes, and commitment to growth are second to none.”

Jacob Parker of Grayson High School is known around the school for his “passion, consistency, and the positive culture he’s built within” the flag football program.

Parker is the winner in this week’s Falcons High School Girls Flag Football Coach of the Week voting, the fourth in a five-week program recognizing high school football coaches for their impact on and off the field.

As part of the High School Coach of the Week Program powered by AJC Varsity, the NFL and the Falcons will recognize five high school girls flag football head coaches across Georgia for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in athletes’ lives on and off the field.

Each winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their program, recognition from the Falcons and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, along with additional special events. The nominees for the Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.