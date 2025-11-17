Atlanta Hawks ‘I’m blessed’: Hawks’ TV play-by-play voice still having fun 30 seasons in After three decades, Bob Rathbun is showing no signs of slowing down. Hawks TV broadcaster Bob Rathbun — pictured speaking in June about the Hawks' picks in the NBA draft — says he has many great memories from his 30 years with the team, and high on that list is the 60-win team from 2014-15 that made the Eastern Conference finals. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Thirty seasons in and Hawks play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun is still having fun. In his time as the voice of the Hawks’ television broadcast, Rathbun has almost seen it all, from the 56-win season under legendary coach Lenny Wilkens to the 60-win season under coach Mike Budenholzer, to Eastern Conference finals runs in 2015 and ’21.

RELATED Weekend Reflections: Hawks surge without Trae Young, but they need him In his three decades behind the mic, Rathbun has seen the Hawks go through two ownership groups, eight coaches and a few different All-Stars. “I’m blessed that the good Lord gave me an enthusiasm to work,” Rathbun told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’ve been doing this since I was 19 years old. I don’t know how to do anything else, but I remember a line from Don Shula, the legendary football coach, and he said, ‘The closer I get to the stadium, the faster I walk.’ “And I still have that enthusiasm. … I’m as excited about (the next) game as any I’ve ever done, because it’s the fans you do it for.” The longtime broadcaster has seen the Hawks franchise at some of its highest peaks, as well as some of its lowest valleys. But he has a consistent presence, bringing his wit and charm to the broadcast, becoming a beloved part of it.

The Hawks broadcasters on FanDuel Sports Network South include play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun (center) and analyst Dominique Wilkins. At left is former Hawks player Vince Carter, who was an analyst on some broadcasts when the network was known as Bally Sports South. (Courtesy of Bally Sports 2021)

RELATED NAWt so fast: Nickeil Alexander-Walker sparks huge 4th-quarter comeback for Hawks Just don’t ask him about his favorites of those years — it’s akin to asking a parent to name a favorite child. “I get that question a lot and I really don’t have a (favorite) call, but what I remember probably the most was the 60-win team,” Rathbun said of the 2014-15 squad. “Because we went through the month of January unbeaten, which had never been done and probably will never be done again in NBA history — 19 straight games, which is a quarter of your schedule, and just to see the city just turn on to the Hawks like they were, I mean, we were the biggest thing in town. And it reminded me of Nique’s (Dominique Wilkins’) days with Nique and Doc (Rivers) and Spud (Webb) and Kevin Willis, all those guys in the ’80s when they were battling the Celtics and the Bulls, the Pistons.” Rathbun has seen the evolution of the franchise, including the relocation of the team’s G League franchise from Erie, Pennsylvania, to College Park. He has seen the Hawks’ practice facility move from the practice courts at the arena to a state-of-the-art setup in Brookhaven. “But gosh, where we’ve come from to where we are now,” Rathbun said, “I mean, every night’s a sellout, basically, and it’s a party. It’s the atmosphere; it’s one of the best in the NBA. Everybody who comes has a great time, regardless of whether we win or lose. “And it’s, to me, the best of both worlds. You get the basketball and you get the party scene. So, it’s great.”