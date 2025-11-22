Georgia Tech How to watch Pittsburgh at No. 16 Georgia Tech: Radio, TV, streaming info Yellow Jackets playing for spot in ACC title game. Fans watch during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, September 20, 2025, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 45-24 over Temple. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Coach Brent Key and No. 16 Georgia Tech have it all right in front of them: two games left, a spot in the ACC championship game up for grabs and a chance to strengthen its case to be included in the 12-team College Football Playoff. Before the Yellow Jackets (9-1, 6-1 ACC) can think about the latter part of that equation, they have to solve the first. That’s taking care of business against Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

“We play every game like it is a championship game, and because we did that, now we are in this position,” Tech quarterback Haynes King said. “So let’s keep riding what we’ve been doing, playing and preparing every game like it is a championship game. That is what it is, and so now, we’re blessed with this opportunity to play in a championship game. “If we win this, we are going to be in an ACC championship. We are blessed with this opportunity, but that just goes to show how we prepared this season and how we treated every game and every opportunity.” RELATED Georgia Tech seniors large part of program’s rebuild Pitt (7-3, 5-1 ACC) comes to town with ACC title-game aspirations of its own. After taking one on the chin against Notre Dame on Saturday, the Panthers can make their way to the title game in Charlotte, North Carolina, by defeating Tech and then Miami a week from Saturday (or maybe just splitting those two matchups, but that’s another story for another day). Quarterback Mason Heintschel leads a high-scoring Pitt offense that scores 37.2 points per game. Pitt’s defense is allowing only 90.3 rushing yards per game (ninth nationally), which presents a huge challenge to a Tech offense that butters its bread by running the ball.

“They’ve got good players,” Tech coach Brent Key said. “They’ve run the same scheme forever. There’s little tweaks in it that (Pitt coach) Pat (Narduzzi) has put in it each year, but every year they’re gonna have guys. They’re the (6-foot-1), 6-2, extremely twitchy, extremely fast, explosive; they have long arms, they can get off blocks and they run to the football. They’re gonna put themselves in position and they’re gonna load up to stop the run.

“At the end of the day, championship football, and this time of year you’ve got to be able to establish the line of scrimmage.” The Jackets go into the matchup 2½-point favorites. RELATED UGA-Georgia Tech commemorative posters to be in this Sunday’s AJC print edition Details of Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech game When: 7 p.m. Saturday Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium (51,913 capacity) TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN Broadcast crew: Dave Pasch (play by play) Dusty Dvoracek (analyst) and Taylor McGregor (sideline) Broadcast crew: Dave Pasch (play by play) Dusty Dvoracek (analyst) and Taylor McGregor (sideline) Radio information Georgia Tech Sports Network Announcers: Andy Demetra (play by play), Andrew Gardner (analyst) and Chris Mooneyham (sideline) On-air time: 5 p.m.

Affiliates: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan in Atlanta Satellite: SiriusXM 82, 193 and 194; SiriusXM online 955 and 956 Streaming audio: Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app Streaming audio: Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app Pittsburgh-No. 16 Georgia Tech weather forecast, series history Weather: 66 degrees at kickoff, 12% chance of rain Series history: Seventy years ago, Tech had gone 8-1-1 in the 1955 season and was invited to play in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2, 1956, against Pittsburgh. The Panthers were an integrated football team. The Yellow Jackets were not.