How Georgia, Anthony Evans each got what they wanted via transfer portal

ATHENS — Anthony Evans saw the writing on the wall.
Georgia needed to add help at the wide receiver position after the Bulldogs led the country in drops in 2024. Evans, a sophomore from Texas, had only nine catches in 11 games for Georgia and made a far bigger impact as Georgia’s punt returner. His speed was an asset, but Georgia just did not feel that he was well-rounded enough to help the wide receiver group last year.
Which is why the Bulldogs added Zachariah Branch via the transfer portal. Branch has a similar build to that of Evans, works best out of the slot and was better known for his ability to return punts and kicks than what he could do as a wide receiver.
Branch caught 47 passes for 503 yards last season for the University of Southern California, his production far outpacing that of Evans in 2024. The same day Georgia added Branch, Evans entered the transfer portal himself. The timing wasn’t a coincidence.
Evans ultimately ended up at Mississippi State, which Georgia will face Saturday. The addition of Evans has been seismic for Mississippi State, perhaps even more impactful than what Branch has done for Georgia. The Georgia transfer has hauled in 52 passes for 653 yards and four touchdowns, two of which came Saturday against Arkansas in what was Mississippi State’s first SEC win since 2023.
“He’s really played well,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Evans. “Explosive, fast, vertical threat, quick game threat, blocking well. He’s always been a good returner. He’s everything we’ve thought he was. He’s really grown, gotten better, and as you grow up and get better, you improve, and he’s done that at a really high level.”
Georgia knows Evans will be a difficult cover this week. But there are no regrets about adding Branch, who is coming off a career day against Florida, catching 10 passes for 112 yards. In eight games for Georgia, Branch has 45 receptions for 474 yards and two touchdowns.
The fates of Branch and Evans highlight the benefits of the transfer portal for all sides. Georgia found the offensive weapon it desperately needed in Branch. Evans found a school that brought out the best in him.
“We’ve got a great offense, man,” Branch said after Georgia’s win over Florida. “Just getting a chance to trust the scheme, trust the position that we’re put in. We’ve got a lot of great players and, shoot, none of that is happening without people straining around me. I mean, it’s a team sport. They’re doing their job for me, and I just try to do my job for them.”
Smart credits Branch’s practice habits for why he’s so seamlessly fit into Georgia’s culture.
He approaches football the same way that star inside linebacker CJ Allen does, which perhaps explains why they’ve emerged as Georgia’s best offensive and defensive players.
We did see the Bulldogs push Branch farther downfield in the win over Florida. He caught a slant pass and turned it into a 42-yard gain. In the fourth quarter, he came down with an 18-yard reception to pick up a key third down. As Georgia gets deeper into the season, it’s finding new ways to deploy Branch.
Evans has been more of a vertical weapon for Mississippi State, a byproduct of playing in the Mississippi State offense. Against Arkansas, Evans had five receptions for 111 yards to go with his two scores.
He’s also still returning punts for Mississippi State, as Branch is for Georgia. Although both players have been muted in terms of their impact in that area, Georgia knows they’re both capable of ripping off a big return.
“He’s an explosive player. I’ve seen him a lot in practice last year, and he’s a really fast, good athlete, as are most of the returners in the SEC that we’ve played against,” Georgia’s Beau Gardner said of Evans. “So nothing dramatically changes, but everyone’s working to do their job the best they can.”
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
