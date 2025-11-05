Georgia Bulldogs How Georgia, Anthony Evans each got what they wanted via transfer portal Evans is still a Bulldog, but now playing for Mississippi State. UGA got wide receiver Zachariah Branch. Georgia wide receiver Anthony Evans runs the ball against Mississippi State last year. On Saturday, he'll be wearing a Mississippi State uniform. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

ATHENS — Anthony Evans saw the writing on the wall. Georgia needed to add help at the wide receiver position after the Bulldogs led the country in drops in 2024. Evans, a sophomore from Texas, had only nine catches in 11 games for Georgia and made a far bigger impact as Georgia’s punt returner. His speed was an asset, but Georgia just did not feel that he was well-rounded enough to help the wide receiver group last year.

Which is why the Bulldogs added Zachariah Branch via the transfer portal. Branch has a similar build to that of Evans, works best out of the slot and was better known for his ability to return punts and kicks than what he could do as a wide receiver. Branch caught 47 passes for 503 yards last season for the University of Southern California, his production far outpacing that of Evans in 2024. The same day Georgia added Branch, Evans entered the transfer portal himself. The timing wasn’t a coincidence. Evans ultimately ended up at Mississippi State, which Georgia will face Saturday. The addition of Evans has been seismic for Mississippi State, perhaps even more impactful than what Branch has done for Georgia. The Georgia transfer has hauled in 52 passes for 653 yards and four touchdowns, two of which came Saturday against Arkansas in what was Mississippi State’s first SEC win since 2023. RELATED Initial College Football Playoff rankings have Georgia safely in the field of 12

“He’s really played well,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Evans. “Explosive, fast, vertical threat, quick game threat, blocking well. He’s always been a good returner. He’s everything we’ve thought he was. He’s really grown, gotten better, and as you grow up and get better, you improve, and he’s done that at a really high level.”

Georgia knows Evans will be a difficult cover this week. But there are no regrets about adding Branch, who is coming off a career day against Florida, catching 10 passes for 112 yards. In eight games for Georgia, Branch has 45 receptions for 474 yards and two touchdowns. The fates of Branch and Evans highlight the benefits of the transfer portal for all sides. Georgia found the offensive weapon it desperately needed in Branch. Evans found a school that brought out the best in him. “We’ve got a great offense, man,” Branch said after Georgia’s win over Florida. “Just getting a chance to trust the scheme, trust the position that we’re put in. We’ve got a lot of great players and, shoot, none of that is happening without people straining around me. I mean, it’s a team sport. They’re doing their job for me, and I just try to do my job for them.” Smart credits Branch’s practice habits for why he’s so seamlessly fit into Georgia’s culture. He approaches football the same way that star inside linebacker CJ Allen does, which perhaps explains why they’ve emerged as Georgia’s best offensive and defensive players.

“I certainly envisioned him having a major impact,” Smart said of Branch after Georgia’s win over Florida. “I didn’t know that it was a career high for him. He’s a weapon, a guy with elite quickness, toughness.” To this point, most of Branch’s work has come on screen passes near the line of scrimmage. Georgia wants to get Branch the ball in space and allow him to weave his way through opposing defenses. RELATED Gary Stokan: Georgia’s playoff path possibly peachy We did see the Bulldogs push Branch farther downfield in the win over Florida. He caught a slant pass and turned it into a 42-yard gain. In the fourth quarter, he came down with an 18-yard reception to pick up a key third down. As Georgia gets deeper into the season, it’s finding new ways to deploy Branch. Evans has been more of a vertical weapon for Mississippi State, a byproduct of playing in the Mississippi State offense. Against Arkansas, Evans had five receptions for 111 yards to go with his two scores.